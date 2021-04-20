Genk Green Logistics attracts first tenant

Genk Green Logistics concludes a lease agreement with Eddie Stobart Logistics Europe for the first units of the development project of a total of 250.000 m², which is realised in zone B of the former Ford site in Genk.
