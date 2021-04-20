MOUNTAIN WEST COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE BROKERS BIGGEST MULTI-STATE RETAIL DEAL YEAR TO DATE

Meridian, Idaho, April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mountain West Commercial, Managing Director Chad Moore brokered the large transaction of the shopping center. The Buyer, Wood Investments Companies, is based in California and adds this to its growing Idaho portfolio.

“CentrePoint is an excellent asset at a dominant intersection in a trade area that is seeing unprecedented interest from institutional level investors. Wood already has a large portfolio footprint in Idaho and this will add to that high-profile list of properties,” said Moore.

Located on 19.3 acres at 3319 N. Eagle Road at the intersection of East Ustick Road and Eagle Road. The property is fully leased to tenants including Kohl’s, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Walgreen, Qdoba Mexican Eats, Panera Bread, and Wingers Restaurant and Alehouse.

