ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING APPROVES BOARD OF DIRECTORS’ PROPOSALS

At the 53rd Annual General Meeting of Sika AG on April 20, 2021, all proposals of the Board of Directors were approved.

The Annual General Meeting of Sika AG was held on April 20, 2021, in Zurich. In accordance with the Federal Council’s Ordinance to combat coronavirus, it was once again not possible for shareholders to attend the Annual General Meeting in person. Instead, they were able to cast their vote through the independent proxy. Sika also gave shareholders the opportunity to ask questions verbally during the Annual General Meeting via an online platform.

The shareholders approved the annual financial statements and the consolidated financial statements for the business year 2020.

Furthermore, the shareholders voted in favor of the Board of Directors’ proposal to pay out a gross dividend of CHF 2.50 per share for the business year 2020.

The administrative bodies were granted discharge.

With the exception of Frits van Dijk, who was not standing for re-election, all previous members of the Board of Directors as well as its Chairman Paul J. Hälg were re-elected by the shareholders for another one-year term in office.

Paul Schuler was elected as a new member of the Board of Directors, for a one-year term.

Daniel J. Sauter, Justin M. Howell, and Thierry F. J. Vanlancker were elected to the Nomination and Compensation Committee.

The auditors, Ernst & Young AG, were re-elected.

Jost Windlin was re-elected as independent proxy.

In a non-binding consultative vote, the Annual General Meeting approved the compensation report for 2020.

The Annual General Meeting further approved the Board’s and the Group Management’s future compensation.

SIKA CORPORATE PROFILE

Sika is a specialty chemicals company with a leading position in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protection in the building sector and automotive industry. Sika has subsidiaries in 100 countries around the world and manufactures in over 300 factories. Its 25,000 employees generated annual sales of CHF 7.88 billion in 2020.

