This Earth Day SmartBuyGlasses.ca Boasts Environmentally Conscious Eyewear Collections

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It’s been more than 50 years since the first Earth Day was observed on April 22nd, 1970. It’s an international event and serves as a platform to bring about public consciousness of the state of our planet after years and years of unconstrained pollution. Earth Day demonstrations bring people together from every social and economic background to promote a clean and safe living environment for humans and wildlife. It acts as a reminder of how fragile our planet is and the importance of protecting it.

This past year, nature was able to show us its resilience and flourished while we all stayed home. However, as we head into a new normal, there’s a new challenge - single-use plastics from face masks, PPE, etc. It’s imperative to step up during these times with conscientiousness and awareness of the impact of our actions. Leading online eyewear retailer SmartBuyGlasses.ca has been taking action and boasts environmentally conscious eyewear collections which are good for vision as well as the planet.

Arise Collective

Arise Collective is one of the most premium, affordable and socially driven brands exclusively available at SmartBuyGlasses.ca, it is partnered with 1% for the planet, meaning that they pledge 1% of annual sales to support nonprofit organizations focused on the environment.

The brand recently partnered with WWF Australia to upcycle plastic commercial gill nets pulled from the Great Barrier Reef, which were a huge threat to marine creatures. The net is transformed into sustainable sunglasses. The ReefCycle Collection aims to support a net-free North, with 50% of proceeds funding further WWF conservation work to protect Australia’s marine wildlife.

Oh My Woodness!

Oh My Woodness! eyewear collection is partnered with Eden Reforestation Projects. The cause helps plant life-saving trees in Haiti, Madagascar or Nepal, to combat deforestation and provide essential employment to some of the most vulnerable communities. Every product in the collection is a stylish masterpiece using natural wood and bamboo. Use the code OMW50 to buy 1 pair of Oh My Woodness! glasses and get a second pair at 50% off!

This Earth Day, give your eyes the gift of perfect vision and the planet will thank you for it.

About the SmartBuyGlasses Optical Group

The SmartBuyGlasses Optical Group is one of the world’s leading designer eyewear e-retailers with online stores in more than 20 countries, including SmartBuyGlasses.ca in Canada and VisionDirect.com.au in Australia. They offer a catalogue of over 80,000 products from more than 180 brands.