Medical Device Cleaning Market Value Anticipated To Reach US$ 3,765.2 Million By 2027 Covering Pre and Post COVID-19 Market Analysis: Acumen Research And Consulting

LOS ANGELES, April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Medical Device Cleaning Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 7.8% from 2020 to 2027 and reach the market value of over US$ 3,765.2 Mn by 2027.

North America is anticipated to dominate the global medical device cleaning market in the forecast period. The key factors responsible for the growth of the global medical device cleaning market are a consistent number of strategic collaborations adopted by prominent industry players to broaden the product portfolio and infection control capabilities. Furthermore, the rising prevalence of chronic disorders and an increase in hospital acquired infections (HAIs) are factors driving the growth of the global medical device cleaning market. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), HAIs cause approximately 99,000 deaths and 1.7 million contaminations in American hospitals each year. Furthermore, an expanding patient pool and rising demand for medical devices drive market growth.

Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is expected to be the fastest growing regional market for the global medical device cleaning market. The presence of outsourcing organisations, rising healthcare expenditures and unprecedented evolution of healthcare standards and infrastructure across the region are factors driving the growth of the global medical device cleaning market.

Market Dynamics

Stringent regulations for reusable medical devices to reduce the incidences of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs), increased focus on sterilization and disinfection in the healthcare sector, and increased government investment to improve healthcare expenditure by the patient pool are the major factors driving the global medical device cleaning market. However, the cumulative preference for single-use devices due to concerns about the safety of reused devices is a factor impeding market growth. The increasing implementation of preventive measures to reduce hospital-acquired infections, as well as the deployment of new techniques and materials for medical equipment cleaning and reprocessing, is propelling market growth. The emergence of serious diseases, as well as the growing interest in surgery, increases the use of medical devices and thus the need to clean and reprocess them, which is expected to drive the medical device cleaning market during the forecast period.

Segmental Outlook

The global medical device cleaning market is segmented as type, device, application, and end-user. By type, the market is segmented as disinfection, automatic cleaning, pre-cleaning, and manual cleaning. By device, the market is segmented as non-critical, critical, and semi-critical. By application, the market is segmented as ultrasound probes, endoscopes, surgical instruments, and other devices. By end-user, the market is segmented as hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and others.

The surgical instrument segment will account for the largest market share in the global medical device cleaning market. The surgical instrument segment maintains its dominant share due to the increasing number of surgical procedures involving cosmetic surgical procedures as well as the development of healthcare infrastructure. Furthermore, with the increasing number of surgical procedures, the surgical instrument segment will experience significant growth in the coming years.

Competitive Landscape

The major players involved in the medical device cleaning market involve Steris Corporation, Getinge, Cantel Medical Corporation, Ecolab Inc., ASP (Advanced Sterilization Products), Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation, Sklar Surgical Instruments, PAUL HARTMANN AG, and others.

Some of the key observations regarding the medical device cleaning industry include:

In March 2019, Getinge announced a new product launch namely, " 9100E Cart Washer". The newly launched product represents the evolution of the company’s successful 9100 series floor-loading cart and utensil washer-disinfectors. It was specifically designed to address the needs of hospitals, which require washers that have a reliable and sufficient throughput of a large variety of items that cannot be disinfected in a traditional instrument washer-disinfector, such as operating table transport trolleys, instrument containers and other bulky items.





In May 2016, PAUL HARTMANN AG announced the launching of the world's first alcohol-based hand disinfectant. The newly launched product is a six-step Evolution Concept, a multimodal hand hygiene strategy. The product is a "Preventable healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) continue to burden hospitals worldwide.



