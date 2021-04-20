Royal Farms Celebrates Earth Day – Opens 21st Ethanol Refueling Station

BALTIMORE, April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This Earth Day Royal Farms and Protec Fuel Management, LLC (Protec) celebrate their past year’s achievement of displacing petroleum fuel with enough low carbon biofuels to account for a pollution reduction equivalent to planting more than 102,353 trees. This May, Royal Farms will also mark the opening of their 21st advanced biofuel station in the region. About 95 percent of the vehicles on the road today can use Regular 88. In addition, just under 10 percent of vehicles are flexible fuel and equipped to use E85.



For more than a decade Royal Farms has made sustainability a priority. Efforts include building all new stores to meet LEED certification requirements, sustainability education for staff, and recycling waste cooking oil into biodiesel. While the programs have at times added cost and complexity to projects, the company’s unwavering commitment is making an impact. With the addition of these new locations in 2021, cleaner ethanol fuels at Royal Farm locations are projected to cut greenhouse gas emissions by the equivalent of planting 146,984 trees and letting them grow for ten years, or 60.8 acres of forests preserved from conversion to cropland in one year.

“We are proud to be a leader in carbon reductions by selling renewable fuels. Offering higher quality products at a better value is the cornerstone upon which Royal Farms was built,” said Fuel and Environmental Compliance Leader Tom Ruszin. “We want our customers to know they can affordably switch now to low carbon fuels that help improve air quality,” he added.

Protec Fuel’s business has been to assist retail stations to be more successful, lowering fuel costs as well as enhancing respective station’s digital footprint and technology for enhanced marketing. Protec has been a national leader in variety of ethanol fuels since designing, installing, and supplying the very first E85 station in several states.

Royal Farms would like to thank US Department of Agriculture and Maryland Energy Administration in providing grant assistance for some of its biofuel stations. “Royal Farms is committed to making investments in low-carbon, clean-burning fuels for our customers, but these government grants helped us expand the footprint of these offerings as a faster pace. With continued support, we will accelerate the integration of these technologies to help improve our communities,” explained Ruszin.

Royal Farms is also celebrating Earth Day (April 22nd, 2021) by giving away a free reusable Royal Farms tote bag with the purchase of any Royal Farms family meal. The goal of the bag giveaway is to promote reusable bags as an alternative to paper or plastic.

About Royal Farms:

Royal Farms is a renowned operator of fast and friendly neighborhood convenience stores with more than 240 locations throughout Maryland, Delaware, Virginia, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey. Since 1959, Royal Farms has been satisfying the mid-Atlantic area's hunger for real fresh food served real fast. The Royal Farms Kitchen is well known for its Always Fresh, Never Frozen World-Famous Royal Farms Chicken that is lightly breaded and pressure-cooked in Trans Fat Free cooking oil to golden brown perfection. Royal Farms Western Fries are hand-cut from fresh Idaho potatoes, hand-breaded, and cooked right in store. Most locations are open 24 hours, 365 days a year.

About Protec Fuel Management, LLC:

Protec Fuel Management, LLC (Protec) is an ethanol-focused distribution, digital marketing, and fuel management solutions provider based in Boca Raton, Florida. Working with retailers, fleets and distributors across the country, Protec develops a customized package to cut costs, boost margins, increase customer foot traffic, and reduce exposure to volatile energy prices.

For more information visit: www.protecfuel.com