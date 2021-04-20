Bavarian Nordic A/S – Report on the Results of the Annual General Meeting, held April 20, 2021

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, April 20, 2021 – Bavarian Nordic A/S (OMX: BAVA, OTC: BVNRY) today held the Annual General Meeting with the results as follows:
- The Annual Report for 2020 was adopted. The Board of Directors’ proposal to transfer the Company’s result to next year was also adopted.
- The Remuneration Report for 2020 was approved.
- The General Meeting adopted a resolution to discharge the Board of Directors and the Board of Management from their obligations.
- Gerard van Odijk, Anders Gersel Pedersen, Erik G. Hansen, Peter Kürstein, Frank Verwiel, Elizabeth McKee Anderson and Anne Louise Eberhard were re-elected to the Board of Directors. The Board of Directors constituted itself with Gerard van Odijk as Chairman and Anders Gersel Pedersen as Deputy Chairman.
- Deloitte Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab was re-elected as auditors.
- The proposal to increase and extend the Board of Directors' authorization to increase the share capital of the Company was adopted.
- The proposal to increase and extend the Board of Directors' authorization for issuing warrants was adopted.
- The proposal to amend the Remuneration Policy was adopted.
- The proposed remuneration of the Board of Directors and the Board Committees for the current financial year was approved.
- The proposal to authorize the Board of Directors on behalf of the Company to purchase own shares in the Company was adopted.
