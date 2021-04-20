Stokes Shares: Proud to Promote the Squawk & Gobble Web Series by Goal Initiatives to Support Local Restaurants and Raise Awareness to Mental Health Through Cooking and Sharing

English French

Goal Initiatives has launched its newest campaign to highlight the Montreal restaurant scene and the entrepreneurs and chefs behind local staples. Meet and share a meal, prepared by household names, as they discuss some of the ways they’ve been coping with the recent trying times. Stokes is proud to share this effort and spread awareness to mental health as well as supporting the local restaurant industry.



MONTREAL, April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stokes Inc. is proud to present the newest mental health awareness campaign, “Squawk & Gobble” by the Goal Initiatives Foundation.

“Squawk & Gobble” was put together to bring to light all the fantastic local businesses and entrepreneurs working extremely hard to stay positive and afloat during these very demanding times. The idea with this web series is to get to know these great individuals on a more personal level by engaging in conversation about how everybody is doing while still being able to learn some very fun, easy and cheap ways to produce recipes that anyone can do at home.

This web series consists of 12 recipes, shot and filmed in 12 different restaurants such as, Nora Gray, Burgundy Lion, Elena, Fugazzi Pizza, Fiorellino Snack Bar, Ichigo Ichie, Junior, Kamuy, Le Bird Bar, Maison Publique, Marcus and Taverne Atlantic. Stokes is happy to have the privilege of sharing each recipe, weekly, with its community across the country and inviting them to donate to this important cause.



The GOAL Initiatives Foundation is a national CRA charity making a difference by promoting mental health & wellness through play, no matter age, race, gender or sexual orientation.

Stokes, Inc., founded in 1935 and based in Montreal, is a family owned company and Canada’s only national chain of kitchenware, tableware and giftware stores. With over 100 stores across the country, as well as running an ever-growing online presence, its mission is to bring style and value to our customers’ everyday home experience.

Goal Initiatives x Stokes: https://www.stokesstores.com/en/goal-initiatives

