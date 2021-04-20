Islandsbanki hf.: Concludes covered bond offering

English Icelandic

Íslandsbanki hf. has today concluded an offering of covered bonds.

Total demand amounted to ISK 4,100m.

The non-index linked issue ISLA CB 27 was sold for an amount of ISK 4,100m at a yield of 2.94%. Total offers received amounted to ISK 4,100m ranging from 2.92% - 2.94%. The bank is selling previously issued own bonds. The total nominal amount issued in the series is ISK 43,840m.

The Bank is also issuing ISK 10,000m of the covered bond series ISLA CB 23 for its own use. Following the tap, the total nominal amount issued of ISLA CB 23 will be ISK 39,940m.

Settlement date is 27 April 2021.