Barrack, Rodos & Bacine Announces Investigation Into Merger of MSGN and MSGE

PHILADELPHIA, April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barrack, Rodos & Bacine announces that it is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE: MSGN) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE: MSGE). Under the terms of the merger agreement, MSGN shareholders will receive 0.172 shares of MSGE for each share of MSGN common stock that they own. When the merger was announced, the implied per-share merger consideration was $16.16 based upon MSGE's March 26, 2021 closing price of $93.95, representing a 7% discount to where it had ended the day before. The consideration has only decreased in value since that time.



The deal has been heavily criticized as undervaluing MSGN. Stockholders have also questioned the rationale for the merger. Both companies are controlled by the Dolan family, which has committed to voting their majority shares in favor of the deal. Minority shareholders of MSGN have not been provided a majority of the minority vote for the transaction so MSGN shareholders will not be able to effectively oppose the transaction by voting.

