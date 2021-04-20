Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute Medical Oncologist Paresh Patel, MD Named 2021 FLASCO “Advocate of the Year”

Fort Myers, Fla., April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pareshkumar Patel, MD, medical oncologist with Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS), is the recipient of the Florida Society of Clinical Oncology (FLASCO) 2021 Advocate of the Year Award. The recognition was announced at the FLASCO Business of Oncology Summit & Spring Session held last week in Kissimmee, FL.

“Dr. Patel has served FLASCO in so many ways it would be impossible to begin to list them all,” said FLASCO President Dr. Luis E. Raez in presenting the award. “His tireless efforts are greatly appreciated.” Dr. Patel has served as FLASCO Legislative Committee Chair since 2018. In this leadership role he helps foster relationships with legislators and key policy makers, advocating on behalf of cancer patients and providers and serving as an expert resource on oncology issues.

“In addition to caring for patients at our FCS clinic locations in Tallahassee, FL, Dr. Patel works tirelessly to ensure access to cancer care throughout Florida and across the U.S. through numerous advocacy efforts,” said FCS Chief Executive Officer Nathan H. Walcker.

FCS President & Managing Physician Dr. Lucio Gordan said, “Dr. Patel has been steadfast in his efforts on behalf of cancer patients and community oncology providers. This recognition by his peers is well deserved.”

Dr. Patel attended B.J. Medical College Pune, Maharashtra, India and graduated with First Class Honors. He completed his residency in Internal Medicine at Jersey Shore Medical Center in Neptune, NJ followed by fellowships in Hospice and Palliative Care and Hematology and Oncology. Virginia Commonwealth University Health System in Richmond, VA. He is quadruple Board Certified in Medical Oncology, Hematology, Internal Medicine, and Hospice and Palliative Care.

