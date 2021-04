DIGITALIST GROUP PLC: MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS

English Finnish

Digitalist Group Plc Stock Exchange Release 20 April 2021 at 20:45

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Turret Oy Ab

Position: Closely associated person

Legal Person

Persons discharging managerial responsibilities in issuer

Name: Ehrnrooth, Paul

Position: Member of the Board

Name: Eriksson, Peter

Position: Member of the Board

__________________________________________________________

Issuer: Digitalist Group Plc

LEI: 743700AL68PUX6JMS644

Notification type: Initial notification

Reference number: 743700AL68PUX6JMS644_20210420122737_3

____________________________________________________________

Transaction date: 20 April 2021

Venue: Off-Exchange transactions (XOFF)

Nature of the transaction: Subscription

Instrument (type): Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument

Name of the instrument: Digitalist Group Plc, Convertible Bond 2021/3

Transaction details

Volume: 433 688 340

Unit price: 0,00000

Aggregated transactions

Volume: 433 688 340

Volume weighted average price 0,00000

____________________________________________________________

Attachment