DIGITALIST GROUP PLC: MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS

| Source: Digitalist Group Oyj Digitalist Group Oyj

Helsinki, FINLAND

Digitalist Group Plc Stock Exchange Release 20 April 2021 at 20:45        

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name:        Turret Oy Ab

Position:        Closely associated person

Legal Person

Persons discharging managerial responsibilities in issuer

Name:        Ehrnrooth, Paul

Position:        Member of the Board

Name:        Eriksson, Peter

Position:        Member of the Board

Issuer:        Digitalist Group Plc

LEI:        743700AL68PUX6JMS644

Notification type:        Initial notification

Reference number:        743700AL68PUX6JMS644_20210420122737_3

Transaction date:        20 April 2021

Venue:        Off-Exchange transactions (XOFF)

Nature of the transaction:        Subscription

Instrument (type):        Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument

Name of the instrument:        Digitalist Group Plc, Convertible Bond 2021/3

Transaction details

Volume:        433 688 340

Unit price:        0,00000

Aggregated transactions

Volume:        433 688 340

Volume weighted average price        0,00000                
Attachment


Attachments
