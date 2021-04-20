Buddy Partners with Manifest to Offer Registration Insurance to Attendees

RICHMOND, Va., April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Insurance technology startup Buddy (https://buddyinsurance.com/) today announced its partnership with Manifest to offer registration cancellation insurance to all event attendees at the upcoming Manifest 2022 (https://manife.st/). Manifest is the premier gathering of leaders, innovators and investors in the logistics world. Taking place at the Paris Las Vegas resort and casino in Las Vegas, Nev., between Jan. 25 and 27, 2022, participants from across the world will obtain a focused look at what’s to come from across the spectrum of Logistics Tech, and which companies and technologies are most transforming the way goods circumnavigate the globe.



Registration cancellation insurance for Manifest is offered by Berkley Accident and Health and underwritten on behalf of StarNet Insurance Company, a member company of W. R. Berkley Corporation, which is rated A+ (Superior) by A.M Best.

The partnership marks the first time in the event’s history that those attending will have registration cancellation insurance made available to them. The offering is delivered via Buddy’s Partner API, which enables attendees to review the complete details of the insurance offer and simply check a box while signing up for the event so their registration cancellation insurance is transacted seamlessly with their registration.

“Teaming up with Buddy was an easy decision to be able to provide Manifest attendees the opportunity to cover their registration fee,” said Manifest President Courtney Muller. “Insurance has always been there for people for all the circle-of-life events, and insurtechs like Buddy are what Manifest is all about — making it easier for the end user to get what they need.”

Buddy planted its flag in 2019 as the only company able to sell on-demand accident coverage in bite-sized chunks as short as a day or as long as a year. Buddy created its technology to empower Americans to get outside and be active while reducing the financial risk and insecurity that accompanies everything from cycling around the neighborhood to skiing down a mountain. The proprietary solution of being able to offer multiple lines of insurance through a single API integration means Buddy is now positioned to grow into new opportunities within the experience economy. Buddy is committed to serving partners with the recognition that re-opening the world requires a new relationship with risk.

“On our journey to helping people fearlessly lead active, outdoor lives, we began to notice that Buddy could provide a greater service to even more people,” said Charles Merritt, Buddy’s CEO. “The core tech powering Buddy delivers insurance via API across multiple lines of business. As we recognized the full extent of experiences that make life rich through their absence in our lives during 2020, our team saw a chance to help out in additional places. Not everyone finds hurdling downhill at high speed to be fulfilling. Conferences, concerts, tours, food tastings, and beyond form the wide scope of human experience, and Buddy recognizes that helping platforms and organizers provide a suite of appropriate insurance offerings to their audiences can help us all live a little more fearlessly.”

ABOUT BUDDY

Buddy is based in Richmond, Va., and was founded by Charles Merritt, David Vogeleer, and Jay Paul. Buddy is an alumnus of Techstars and Plug and Play accelerators, and it has been named a 2019 outdoor innovator by Outside Magazine and an insurance innovator to watch by Digital Insurance. Buddy is funded by Atypical Ventures, Sequoia Scout Fund, CIT, Techstars, and Plug and Play, as well as angel investors. For more information, email buddy@iambuddy.com, or visit https://buddyinsurance.com/ .

ABOUT MANIFEST

Manifest is brought to you by the same team that created InsureTech Connect, Blueprint, and The Future of Logistics Tech Summit. Manifest will offer unparalleled access to a comprehensive gathering of entrepreneurs, investors and executives from BCOs/Shippers. The inaugural event will bring together over 1,500 executives on January 25-27, 2022 at the Paris Resort in Las Vegas.

