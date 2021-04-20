Conductor Announces Its Next Generation of Marketing Technology at Annual C3 Conference

NEW YORK, April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Conductor, the leading enterprise organic marketing platform has unveiled plans for a complete redesign of its flagship SEO platform, as well as the launch of the Conductor for Chrome extension in the Chrome Web Store.



The product announcements, made at the company’s annual C3 marketing conference, will help to fulfill Conductor’s goals of enabling increased collaboration and productivity across an organization’s organic marketing efforts.

Conductor’s next generation Organic Marketing platform will showcase a completely modernized user experience, incorporating role-based personalization for more intuitive and valuable time spent on the platform. It also includes new product innovations, such as AI-driven features to uncover impactful and actionable insights and more robust integrations to facilitate better team collaboration across the tech stack.

“After a year of immense change and customers turn to eCommerce and search more than ever before, 2021 brings an opportunity for meaningful progress. That’s why we’re investing in the Next Generation Conductor, a complete transformation of our platform centered around the future of Organic Marketing,” said Conductor CEO Seth Besmertnik. “Conductor is helping to reimagine how teams work together, and how organizations can mature their operations to achieve greater success.”

With the addition of the Conductor for Chrome browser extension to the Chrome Web Store, marketers will now have in-browser SEO insights easily accessible for entire Organic Marketing teams across SEO, Content, Web, and more. The free extension will enable users to view keyword rankings and discover new topic opportunities directly in the browser, identify optimizations to improve website visibility and performance, and make direct changes to a page or send tasks to other team members within the extension.

“Conductor for Chrome allows users to get the best of Conductor, with the most advanced SEO Chrome extension on the market. Our goal is to create a better day-to-day experience for Organic Marketing teams with robust but easy-to-use SEO, content, and technical tools integrated directly in Chrome,” said Besmertnik.

To install Conductor for Chrome, please click here. Those interested in learning more about Next Generation Conductor can sign up for the waiting list by clicking here.

About Conductor: Conductor is the world's leading organic marketing platform, helping businesses accelerate search traffic, digital growth and revenue. Conductor's technology helps marketers create powerful marketing content to drive high quality traffic to their site and track their organic performance. Conductor ranked at the top of the 2020 Forrester Wave for SEO platforms and is rated #1 on TrustRadius and G2 by enterprise marketers. Its forward-thinking customers include global and emerging enterprise brands such as Citibank, Visa, and Casper. For more information, visit Conductor.com.

