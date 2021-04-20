Festi hf. : Reduction of share capital

The Annual General Meeting of Festi hf. held on 22 March 2021, approved to reduce the company‘s share capital by ISK 9.199.999 nominal value, totalling 9.199.999 shares, by cancelling company‘s own shares. This reduction has now taken place, effective 20 April 2021. The company‘s share capital has therefore now been reduced from ISK 332.699.999 to ISK 323.500.000 at nominal value, divided into an equal number of shares and with one vote attached to each share. Festi currenty owns 486.186 of own shares.

For any further information, please contact Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi - mki@festi.is