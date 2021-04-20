OTC:ILUS, ILUS International (Ilustrato Pictures International Inc.): ILUS is Expanding Its Global Reach, Technology and Product Range Assisting in Making the World a Safer Place

ILUS is focused on acquiring & developing technology-based companies.



NEW YORK, April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- ILUS International Inc.: The company is expecting to complete numerous acquisitions this year, with the aim of establishing a global footprint for the roll out of its patented technologies.

Our world is ever changing. As the global population is increasing, so is urbanisation and consequently, risk. The increasing risk has begun to reach a point where it cannot be ignored. Cities are getting wider, taller and more congested. Many cities now have pedestrianized city centres and their urban edges are spreading further out into what was formerly countryside. Facing all these scenarios, Emergency Response vehicles need to navigate rapidly through urban areas and at the same time, it is being expected that they are environmentally friendly. Simultaneously more automation, more electric power, more lithium batteries, more chemicals, plastics, less fresh water and rising global temperatures means our daily lives have become more exposed to risk. The modern household is scattered with device chargers, batteries and cables, all while building insulation improves with the side effect of creating a giant oven in the event of a fire. To add to this, modern furniture, paints and household items burn hotter with more pollutants and toxic gases, causing more dangerous compartment fires. Finally, there is a higher expectation placed on the performance of emergency service responders, who in turn are expected to deliver improved services with less available budget.

The highly experienced ILUS management team is focused on developing and acquiring technology that solves these global public safety problems. The acquisitions are focussed on innovative and specialized technology, routes to market and global manufacturing capacity. ILUS has already completed 3 acquisitions this year with several more in the pipeline.

ILUS has a range of technology patents for the delivery of a highly efficient low-pressure water-mist for extinguishing fires. ILUS’ technology uses science to fight the fire. A basic explanation of the science involved is that any fuel decomposes with heat and this gives off a micro layer of gas which reacts with oxygen to ignite and combust in a process called Pyrolysis. It is therefore this layer of burning gas that the technology tackles. It works by injecting small droplets of water at a low pressure which covers a larger surface than water itself and is most effective in cooling the fuel, diluting the gas and reducing the oxygen. This water mist tackles all sides of the fire triangle simultaneously and doesn’t rely on wetting the surface to extinguish the fire as is required with conventional technology. The technology typically uses 63% less water than conventional technology for effective firefighting.

ILUS has been focusing its global sales strategy on niche, mission critical sectors which face significant risk such as Airports, Power generation, Oil & Gas, Manufacturing & Defence. These sectors typically have larger risk management budgets and a shorter sales cycle than the public/government sector. ILUS supplies its technology primarily through a global distributor network. With additional access to capital after going public, ILUS is now expanding its sales strategy to focus on more public/government sector sales and is currently shortlisted for a number of large government tenders including with the Indian government.

ILUS’ current technology has largely revolved around the water-mist capability and its associated firefighting efficiency where it has patents on the water mixing device which creates the micro droplets inside the tank before it reaches the nozzle, thus creating the revolutionary low-pressure water-mist. ILUS has developed a supersonic nozzle which atomizes the water with the vibration of sound and also manufactures a robust nozzle which is used on everyday Fire Fighting Vehicles and this uses colliding stream technology which atomises the water by causing the collision of two or more water jet streams. These technologies are currently used in the ILUS firefighting range and are soon to be launched in the fixed fire suppression system range. In the future, the company may incorporate this technology into a range of dust suppression and decontamination products where the problems faced require the identical technology which is already developed by ILUS.

As the ILUS technology is so much more than a range of nozzles and specialized water mixing, the company has also developed a range of complementary technologies such as a range of low-pressure multi volume pumps, remote controlled floating pumps, front winding co-polymer hose reels, lightweight co-polymer vehicle bodies and tanks, and the E- Raptor Electric Utility Vehicle (EV).

ILUS aims to be the “Swiss Army Knife” of the firefighting equipment industry with the idea that emergency responders will always find a piece of ILUS equipment on their vehicle at any incident which will save a life or an asset whilst also increasing their own safety.

ILUS is working on a range of additional technologies that complement this current offering and improve emergency response times, increase emergency response efficiency and corresponding safety. These technologies include Virtual Reality Training (VR), VTOL/ UAV’s for fire surveillance and unmanned delivery of critical equipment to incidents, autonomous vehicles, electric vehicles and notably the development of an IoT platform integrated with wearable technology for emergency responders.

ILUS currently manufactures in the United Kingdom and United Arab Emirates and in addition to the current technology acquisitions in the pipeline, ILUS is also working hard to complete an acquisition in the USA with the aim of opening the sales channel to the North and South American markets soon.

While the company has historically been focused on the high-end and niche sectors, the soon to be released ILUS Coin introduces not only capital, revenue streams and sales opportunities to ILUS, but it delivers an important element of social responsibility. Many paid and unpaid volunteer emergency response organisations around the world are unable to afford the upfront capital expense of innovative equipment to deal with the increasing challenges they face and are unable to secure conventional financing. The introduction of the ILUS Coin will allow these organisations to secure the much-needed equipment that previously may not have been possible to procure and this will ultimately save lives and assets. The ILUS Coin rollout plan and website will be announced over the coming days with information to follow through official press releases and over ILUS’ social media.

ILUS is building a truly world class team and strong partnerships with a clear vision. The company is delivering on its objectives very well. Despite short-term market and stock volatility, ILUS remains bullish about its future, its goals and adding value.

