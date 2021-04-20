IFIC Monthly Investment Fund Statistics – March 2021

English French

TORONTO, April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Investment Funds Institute of Canada (IFIC) today announced investment fund net sales and net assets for March 2021.



Mutual fund assets totalled $1.85 trillion at the end of March 2021. Assets increased by $35.1 billion or 1.9% compared to February 2021. Mutual funds recorded net sales of $13.0 billion in March 2021.

ETF assets totalled $278.0 billion at the end of March 2021. Assets increased by $8.7 billion or 3.2% compared to February 2021. ETFs recorded net sales of $4.7 billion in March 2021.

Mutual Fund Net Sales/Net Redemptions ($ Millions) *

Asset Class Mar. 2021 Feb. 2021 Mar. 2020 YTD 2021 YTD 2020 Long-term Funds Balanced 8,987 8,745 (11,030 ) 22,712 (5,015 ) Equity 4,539 6,490 (702 ) 15,246 47 Bond 151 2,482 (6,674 ) 5,729 (1,022 ) Specialty 392 779 181 1,749 1,424 Total Long-term Funds 14,069 18,497 (18,225 ) 45,437 (4,566 ) Total Money Market Funds (1,093 ) (957 ) 4,130 (3,534 ) 4,604 Total 12,977 17,540 (14,095 ) 41,902 39

Mutual Fund Net Assets ($ Billions) *

Asset Class Mar. 2021 Feb. 2021 Mar. 2020 Dec. 2020 Long-term Funds Balanced 908.4 889.1 731.8 874.4 Equity 639.6 608.7 443.2 593.4 Bond 250.8 245.5 209.3 246.4 Specialty 16.7 36.0 25.6 35.0 Total Long-term Funds 1,815.5 1,779.3 1,410.0 1,749.3 Total Money Market Funds 30.3 31.4 36.4 34.4 Total 1,845.8 1,810.7 1,446.4 1,783.7

* Please see below for important information regarding this data.

ETF Net Sales/Net Redemptions ($ Millions) *

Asset Class Mar. 2021 Feb. 2021 Mar. 2020 YTD 2021 YTD 2020 Long-term Funds Balanced 413 477 124 1,385 698 Equity 3,107 3,471 4,175 8,755 10,388 Bond 949 1,172 (1,209 ) 3,431 3,104 Specialty 815 876 (139 ) 1,749 58 Total Long-term Funds 5,284 5,996 2,952 15,320 14,247 Total Money Market Funds (579 ) (230 ) 31 (835 ) 931 Total 4,705 5,766 2,983 14,485 15,178

ETF Net Assets ($ Billions) *

Asset Class Mar. 2021 Feb. 2021 Mar. 2020 Dec. 2020 Long-term Funds Balanced 8.8 8.3 4.7 7.2 Equity 175.4 167.7 110.7 158.4 Bond 80.4 80.2 66.2 79.3 Specialty 6.9 6.0 3.4 5.2 Total Long-term Funds 271.5 262.2 184.9 250.1 Total Money Market Funds 6.4 7.0 5.4 7.3 Total 278.0 269.2 190.3 257.3

* Please see below for important information regarding this data.

IFIC direct survey data (which accounts for approximately 91% of total mutual fund industry assets) is complemented by data from Investor Economics to provide comprehensive industry totals.

IFIC makes every effort to verify the accuracy, currency and completeness of the information; however, IFIC does not guarantee, warrant, represent or undertake that the information provided is correct, accurate or current.

* Important Information Regarding Investment Fund Data:

Mutual fund data is adjusted to remove double counting arising from mutual funds that invest in other mutual funds. ETF data is not adjusted to remove double counting arising from ETFs that invest in other ETFs. The Balanced Funds category includes funds that invest directly in a mix of stocks and bonds or obtain exposure through investing in other funds. Mutual fund data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail investors. ETF data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail and institutional investors.



About IFIC

The Investment Funds Institute of Canada is the voice of Canada’s investment funds industry. IFIC brings together 150 organizations, including fund managers, distributors and industry service organizations, to foster a strong, stable investment sector where investors can realize their financial goals. By connecting Canada’s savers to Canada’s economy, our industry contributes significantly to Canadian economic growth and job creation. To learn more about IFIC, please visit www.ific.ca.

For more information please contact:



Pira Kumarasamy

Senior Manager, Communications and Public Affairs

pkumarasamy@ific.ca

416-309-2317