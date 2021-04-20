Akoya Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: AKYA) (“Akoya”), The Spatial Biology Company®, today announced the closing of its initial public offering of 7,567,000 shares of its common stock, including the exercise in full by the underwriters of their option to purchase 987,000 additional shares of common stock, at the initial public offering price of $20.00 per share. The gross proceeds to Akoya, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses, were approximately $151.3 million. The shares began trading on The Nasdaq Global Select Market on April 16, 2021, under the symbol "AKYA."



J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Piper Sandler & Co., and Canaccord Genuity LLC are acting as Joint Book-Running Managers for the offering.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the final prospectus related to the offering may be obtained, when available, from: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at 1-866-803-9204 or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com; Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014 or by email at prospectus@morganstanley.com; or Piper Sandler & Co., Attention: Prospectus Department, 800 Nicollet Mall, J12S03, Minneapolis, MN 55402, by telephone: (800) 747-3924, or via email: prospectus@psc.com.

A registration statement relating to the shares sold in this offering has been filed with, and was declared effective by, the Securities and Exchange Commission April 15, 2021. Copies of the registration statement, as amended, can be accessed through the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website at www.sec.gov.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification of these securities under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Akoya Biosciences

As The Spatial Biology Company®, Akoya Biosciences’ mission is to bring context to the world of biology and human health through the power of spatial phenotyping. The company offers comprehensive single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response. Akoya offers two distinct solutions, the CODEX® and Phenoptics™ platforms, to serve the diverse needs of researchers across discovery, translational and clinical research.

Investor Contact:

David Deuchler

Gilmartin Group LLC

investors@akoyabio.com

Media Contact:

Michelle Linn

Bioscribe, Inc.

774-696-3803

michelle@bioscribe.com