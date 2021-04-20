MamaMancini’s Reports Record Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results

Q4 2021 Net Income Increases 311% to Record $1.7 Million



Record Results Driven by Strong Gross Margin Growth and a $0.7 Million Deferred Tax Benefit

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ, April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: MMMB), a marketer of specialty pre-prepared, frozen and refrigerated food products, has reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended January 31, 2021.

Financial Summary:

Three Months Ended Jan. 31, Fiscal Year Ended Jan. 31, $ in millions 2021 2020 % Increase 2021 2020 % Increase Revenues $ 10.0 $ 9.9 1.4 % $ 40.8 $ 33.8 20.8 % Gross Profit $ 3.3 $ 2.9 15.0 % $ 12.7 $ 10.0 27.6 % Operating Expenses $ 2.4 $ 2.2 7.7 % $ 9.3 $ 7.9 17.2 % Net Income $ 1.7 $ 0.4 311.4 % $ 4.1 $ 1.5 165 % Earnings per Share (Diluted) $ 0.05 $ 0.01 500 % $ 0.12 $ 0.04 200 %

Key Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2021 & Subsequent Operational Highlights:

Advanced new internal search program to target and acquire complementary food product companies that are immediately accretive and meet stringent sales as well as other criteria.

Received new authorizations representing up to 15,000 new spots on retailer shelves from national accounts, club stores and large regional retailers for introduction in early/mid-2021, indicating significant potential uptick in economic growth in U.S. for 2021.

Secured additional new retailer commitments including new product placements at 220 Shop Rite locations, 500 Winn Dixie locations, 600 Sam’s Club locations, a commitment for a minimum of 500 Walmart locations (previously announced, but not committed) and 300 independent chain locations through distributor Krasdale Foods.

Launched a major new national radio campaign with SiriusXM, which reaches more than 70 million people, to air an estimated 1,000 commercials in honor of the centennial of the arrival of Ana “Mama” Mancini to the United States.

Appointed Connor Haley and Michael Stengel, prominent business and financial leaders with nearly 50 years of financial, hospitality and food service executive leadership experience, to the Company’s Board of Directors.

Filed initial listing application with NASDAQ; Presented at leading virtual investor conferences including the ROTH Capital Growth Conference, Proactive’s One2One Virtual Investor Forum, the Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference and the Virtual Fall Investor Summit.

Management Commentary

“Our fiscal 2021 was a record year of growth despite intense hardships at the national level, driven by a shift in consumer purchasing power from restaurants to grocery stores in light of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Carl Wolf, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of MamaMancini’s. “We continued to supply grocers throughout the pandemic with minimal impact on operations, launching effective new advertising campaigns and securing exciting new product placements on thousands of retailer shelves nationwide, expanding both the breadth and depth of our reach as a brand.

“To further supplement our incredible growth, we advanced a significant internal effort to explore potential acquisitions, focusing on companies with complementary products in the perimeter of the supermarket as well as exceptional operational and financial metrics. The ability to realize new distribution relationships and push an existing production through our already robust distributor network, all at an attractive valuation, is our chief goal. We will remain highly selective to ensure any target is accretive, reasonably valued and highly complementary to our core business. We look forward to additional announcements on this front as potential targets move through our due diligence pipeline.

“While fiscal 2021 was a record year, there are still extremely attractive growth areas for the core business as we enter fiscal 2022. From major box retailer engagements to hot bar placements at leading groceries nationwide, our outlook on the near-term food market remains optimistic. When taken in tandem with the new acquisition strategy as well as our recent application to uplist to the Nasdaq Capital Market, I believe that fiscal 2022 will mark another record year for our shareholders,” concluded Wolf.

Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2021 Financial Results

Revenue for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 increased 1.4% to a record $10.0 million, compared to $9.9 million in the same year-ago quarter. Revenue for fiscal 2021 increased 20.8% to a record $40.8 million, compared to $33.8 million in fiscal 2020. The revenue increase for the year was a result of increased volume in Club Store accounts in the Spring and through new product introductions later in the year.

Gross profit increased 15% to $3.3 million, or 32.9% of total revenues, in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021, compared to $2.9 million, or 29.0% of total revenues, in the same year-ago quarter. Gross profit increased 27.6% to $12.7 million, or 31.3% of total revenues, in fiscal 2021, compared to $10.0 million, or 29.6% of total revenues, in fiscal 2020. The increase in gross profit in the fourth quarter is primarily due to a change in customer mix to higher margin accounts including QVC.

Operating expenses totaled $2.4 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 compared to $2.2 million in the same year-ago quarter. As a percentage of sales, operating expenses increased in the fourth quarter of 2021 to 23.8% from 22.4%. Operating expenses totaled $9.3 million in fiscal 2021, compared to $7.9 million in fiscal 2020. As a percentage of sales, operating expenses decreased in fiscal 2021 at 22.7% of sales. Operating expense in the fourth quarter increased mainly due to a higher percentage of volume in higher margin accounts with higher merchandising support in direct relation to those accounts.

Net income for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 grew by a significant 311% to $1.7 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, as compared to a net income of $0.4 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, in the same year-ago quarter. Net income for fiscal 2021 grew 165% to a record $4.1 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, as compared to net income of $1.5 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, in fiscal 2020. The increase in net income was attributable to increased sales, higher gross margin and lower interest expenses, and a non-recurring deferred tax benefit of $0.74 million.

Cash and cash equivalents as of January 31, 2021 was $3.2 million, as compared to $0.4 million as of January 31, 2020. The increased cash balance benefitted from $3.7 million in cash flow from operations in fiscal 2021, proceeds from warrant redemptions, and offset by a paydown of debt.

Conference Call

About MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc.

MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: MMMB) is a marketer and distributor of specialty prepared, refrigerated and frozen all-natural Italian foods. MamaMancini’s product portfolio consists of over 20 products including meatballs, meat loaf, chicken parmesan, sausages and pasta bowl kits, with beef, turkey, chicken and pork varieties. The Company’s products are sold in over 45,000 locations nationwide, including at well-known retailers such as Sams Club, Whole Foods, Publix, Costco and Albertsons, as well as through national distributors such as Sysco and United Natural Foods. The Company also regularly maintains a direct-to-consumer presence through presentations on QVC. For more information, please visit www.mamamancinis.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in the Company's 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2019 and other filings made by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

January 31, 2021 January 31, 2020 Assets Current Assets: Cash $ 3,190,560 $ 393,683 Accounts receivable, net 3,973,793 3,727,887 Inventories 1,195,211 1,246,417 Prepaid expenses 519,887 252,268 Total current assets 8,879,451 5,620,255 Property and equipment, net 2,963,602 2,805,843 Intangibles 87,639 - Operating lease right of use assets, net 1,352,483 1,490,794 Deferred tax asset 744,973 - Deposits 20,177 20,177 Total Assets $ 14,048,325 $ 9,937,069 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Liabilities: Current Liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 3,707,111 $ 3,552,790 Term loan - 423,799 Operating lease liability 147,684 126,516 Finance leases payable 190,554 105,126 Total current liabilities 4,045,349 4,208,231 Line of credit – net - 2,997,348 Operating lease liability – net 1,218,487 1,372,349 Finance leases payable – net 474,743 315,234 Notes payable - related party - 641,844 Total long-term liabilities 1,693,230 5,326,775 Total Liabilities 5,738,579 9,535,006 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ Equity: Series A Preferred stock, $0.00001 par value; 120,000 shares authorized; 23,400 issued as of January 31, 2021 and 2020, 0 and 0 shares outstanding as of January 31, 2021 and 2020 - - Preferred stock, $0.00001 par value; 19,880,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding - - Common stock, $0.00001 par value; 250,000,000 shares authorized; 35,603,731 and 31,991,241 shares issued and outstanding as of January 31, 2021 and 2020 357 321 Additional paid in capital 20,535,793 16,695,352 Accumulated deficit (12,076,904 ) (16,144,110 ) Less: Treasury stock, 230,000 shares at cost, respectively (149,500 ) (149,500 ) Total Stockholders’ Equity 8,309,746 402,063 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 14,048,325 $ 9,937,069



MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Income

For the Years Ended January 31, 2021 2020 Sales-net of slotting fees and discounts $ 40,758,605 $ 33,750,465 Costs of sales 28,019,296 23,766,137 Gross profit 12,739,309 9,984,328 Operating expenses: Research and development 110,713 114,626 General and administrative 9,150,748 7,786,278 Total operating expenses 9,261,461 7,900,904 Income from operations 3,477,848 2,083,424 Other expenses Interest (137,751 ) (482,995 ) Amortization of debt discount (17,864 ) (67,735 ) Total other expenses (155,615 ) (550,730 ) Net income before income tax provision 3,322,233 1,532,694 Income tax benefit 744,973 - Net income $ 4,067,206 $ 1,532,694 Net income per common share – basic $ 0.12 $ 0.05 – diluted $ 0.12 $ 0.04 Weighted average common shares outstanding – basic 33,431,524 31,949,803 – diluted 33,944,897 34,339,256



MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows