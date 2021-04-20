Lamar Advertising Company to Release First Quarter Ended March 31, 2021 Operating Results

| Source: Lamar Advertising Company Lamar Advertising Company

Baton Rouge, Louisiana, UNITED STATES

BATON ROUGE, La., April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana – Tuesday, April 20, 2021 - Lamar Advertising Company (Nasdaq: “LAMR”) will release its first quarter ended March 31, 2021 earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4, 2021. Lamar will host a conference call on Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. (Central time) to discuss the Company’s results and answer questions relating to company operations.

Instructions for dialing into Lamar’s conference call are provided below:

All Callers: 1-334-777-6991 or 1-800-338-4880
Passcode: 65248056
   
Replay: 1-334-323-0140 or 1-877-919-4059
Passcode: 17058032
   
  Available through Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern time
   
Live Webcast: www.lamar.com
   
Webcast Replay: www.lamar.com
   
  Available through Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern time
   
Company Contact: Buster Kantrow
Director of Investor Relations
(225) 926-1000
bkantrow@lamar.com

                
                        

               
                


        

        www.lamar.com



 