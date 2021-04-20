Lamar Advertising Company to Release First Quarter Ended March 31, 2021 Operating Results

BATON ROUGE, La., April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana – Tuesday, April 20, 2021 - Lamar Advertising Company (Nasdaq: “LAMR”) will release its first quarter ended March 31, 2021 earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4, 2021. Lamar will host a conference call on Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. (Central time) to discuss the Company’s results and answer questions relating to company operations.



Instructions for dialing into Lamar’s conference call are provided below:

All Callers: 1-334-777-6991 or 1-800-338-4880 Passcode: 65248056 Replay: 1-334-323-0140 or 1-877-919-4059 Passcode: 17058032 Available through Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern time Live Webcast: www.lamar.com Webcast Replay: www.lamar.com Available through Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern time Company Contact: Buster Kantrow

Director of Investor Relations

(225) 926-1000

bkantrow@lamar.com













www.lamar.com











