Brandon Hall Group’s New Research Study to Uncover How Some Organizations are Winning the War for Talent

Boca Raton, FL, April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brandon Hall Group, the leading independent HCM research and analyst firm, recently launched a new study that looks at organizations’ talent-acquisition practices and correlates them with increases in key performance indicators to identify best and next practices in talent-acquisition strategies for their workforce.

“If you believe your greatest competitive advantage is your talent, then the same strategies that create opportunities with customers should be deployed to win the talent war,” said Brandon Hall Group Principal Analyst Cliff Stevenson. “Innovation, creativity and motivation are the core qualities needed to attract the best candidates in a much more competitive job market.”

One of the first major steps employers should take is implementing a more objective approach in their battle for talent, and aggressively eliminating human error. Creating an objective and equitable data-driven approach to finding talent has two effects: It offers employers a more accurate view of potential employees and gives candidates a feeling of fairness which will spread, especially in the era of social media, creating a better employer brand for early adopters of this method.

“A year of remote working taught employers to be more confident using remote workers, which means a wider net is being cast by some of the world’s top firms,” said Brandon Hall Group CEO Mike Cooke.

At the same time, all workers with remote work experience — contingent or otherwise — gained new skills that are now in high demand. Candidates seek different qualities from an employer — not just compensation but work flexibility, wellness and well-being programs, and up-to-date technology, to name a few.

If organizations seeking to win the war for talent adopt a more objective approach to evaluating talent and a more empathetic view of potential employees, candidates will:

Have a more positive opinion of the hiring experience, regardless of outcome.

Move faster through the pipeline.

Receive more meaningful feedback during the hiring process.

Gain a better understanding of a prospective employer’s culture.

Have more constructive conversations during interviews.

Be more likely to refer other candidates to the organization.

Brandon Hall Group will create models and frameworks from this research to help organizations improve their talent-acquisition strategies.

To participate in this study, visit https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/CC76HGL. Those who complete the research will get immediate access to a Strategy Brief and receive a summary of the results with the study is complete.

