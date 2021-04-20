Canadian business leaders’ economic confidence is improving

TORONTO, April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the latest survey from The Business Monitor, released by Modus Research, Canadian executives were asked to rate the health of the Canadian economy and of their own organization, both currently and over the next 12 months. The Business Monitor tracks economic and business confidence on an ongoing basis.



Since the start of the pandemic, there has been a dramatic turnaround in economic confidence. At its nadir last spring, fully 80% of Canada’s business leaders said the economy would worsen over the next year. That number has been cut by more than half, as just over a third now think Canada’s economy will worsen. At the same time, there has been a noticeable upswing in the number saying it will improve.

While economic confidence is improving, it is still not where it was pre-pandemic. Looking just at the current state of the economy, the number of business leaders saying it is good remains about half of what it was prior to the COVID outbreak.

By contrast, executives view the health of their organization much better than the health of the economy. While still lower than pre-COVID, the number saying the current economic health of their company is good is at its highest level in over a year (48%). In addition, twice as many executives anticipate a better economic outlook for their organizations over the next 12 months compared to March last year.

This survey was carried out among a representative sample of over 900 Canadian managers and executives in March 2021 using both online and mobile/text interfaces. The sample is scientific and representative of all Canadian businesses.

