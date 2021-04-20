Canadian Brand Cybeart collaborates with Warner Bros. to create Mortal Kombat Gaming Chairs & Accessories

TORONTO, April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cybeart in collaboration with Warner Bros is all set to release World’s First Ever and the only Mortal Kombat 2021 Gaming Merchandise ! As the Mortal Kombat Fandom anxiously awaits the release of the movie, Cybeart is unleashing the wrath of their new Kombatants, the Official Licensed Mortal Kombat Gaming Chairs, Gaming Mousepads & Phone Cases – created in collaboration with Warner Brothers Entertainment.



Headquartered in Toronto, Cybeart is a Gaming Merchandise Company that focuses and caters to the Gamers’ requirements. Led by the Founder & CEO Krutik Patel , Cybeart landed a multi-year partnership with Hollywood’s Warner Brothers Consumer Products in April 2020 and launched the company to the public in August 2020 featuring their premium line of licensed gaming chairs, mousepads and phone cases.

As the journey continues to this day, Cybeart has announced to launch Mortal Kombat’s Scorpion, Sub-Zero, Raiden, and Cole Young’s Gaming Chairs, Gaming Mousepads, and Phone Cases. All the products are designed by instilling the aesthetics of every character into them.



Scorpion Gaming Chair : Seeking vengeance, the product shows flaming art of Scorpion, MK logo & his blazing Kunai.

: Seeking vengeance, the product shows flaming art of Scorpion, MK logo & his blazing Kunai. Raiden Gaming Chair: God-like looks being powered with lightning portraying Lord Raiden and Lotus Society emblem.

God-like looks being powered with lightning portraying Lord Raiden and Lotus Society emblem. Sub Zero Gaming Chair : Dominating looks of this chair come from the armor embroidered on the front of the chair which is inspired by the actual costume of Sub-Zero in the movie. Art on the chair shows icy features & his ice-scepter.

: Dominating looks of this chair come from the armor embroidered on the front of the chair which is inspired by the actual costume of Sub-Zero in the movie. Art on the chair shows icy features & his ice-scepter. Cole Young : All eyes will be rolling onto this character who is new to the MK Universe and just like the character, it’s a mystery chair from Cybeart.



Said Founder and CEO Krutik Patel, “Playing Mortal Kombat on my play-station for several hours was a big part of my childhood (maybe it was for all 90’s kids) and I even used to skip school sometimes just to play this game. I am very proud and grateful to have got the chance to partner up with Warner Brothers Entertainment to create World’s First Ever Mortal Kombat Gaming Chairs & other gaming merchandise.”

Mortal Kombat is an addition to Cybeart’s Apex Series Gaming Chairs – the premium line of gaming chairs and flagship product of Cybeart. Cybeart Gaming Chairs’ unique features include:



Cybeart’s Supreme PU Leather - 10x stronger than regular PU leather lasting over 200,000 abrasion cycles,

Cold - Cured Foam for seats & backrest,

Inbuilt Adjustable Lumbar Support,

PU Padded 4D Adjustable Armrest,

Multi - Tilt Mechanism - Recline 165° & Seat Tilt 30°,

Memory Foam Pillow,

BIFMA Certified Class 4 Gas Lift, Wheel Base & Casters.



When it comes to the certifications, Cybeart Gaming Chairs are certified by the World’s Top Established Industry Standards such as BIFMA, TÜV SÜD, and ANSI. They are covered with a free 5-year extended warranty.

Apart from MK products, Cybeart’s Gaming Chair Collection includes characters from DC Comics such as Wonder Woman , Batman , Aquaman , Superman , and the Flash . In addition to the gaming chairs from the DC world, Cybeart’s signature touch gaming chair, the APEX Signature Edition Gaming Chair is the most popular among all.

Cybeart’s legendary Gaming Mouse Pads comes in two series: Rapid (Stitched Edge Variant) & Aurora (RGB LED Variant) and 2 sizes – 450mm large and 900mm XXL. Cybeart’s Phone Cases come in two different military-grade variants – Pro & Impact Series, available in 70+ devices across Apple, Samsung, Google & One Plus.

Cybeart has seen a meteoric rise since its launch and has made quite an impact. Cybeart has a broad vision for the gaming industry and is expanding beyond the current line of products quickly. Pre-orders for Mortal Kombat products have already begun on Cybeart’s website. Their other products are available to purchase via their website, showroom in Toronto, Best Buy Canada, Amazon Canada, and Mike’s Computer Shop.

