Ponzi Scheme Investigation: 1inMM Capital, LLC Investors Who Have Suffered Investment Losses Encouraged To Contact Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.

PHILADELPHIA, April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is investigating potential securities violations, breaches of fiduciary duty, and other claims involving Zachary J. Horwitz (“Horwitz”), 1inMM Capital, LLC (“1inmM”) and potential other parties stemming from an alleged Ponzi scheme in which investors were, over the course of more than five years, defrauded out of approximately $690 million.



On April 5, 2021, the SEC sued Horwitz and 1inMM in the United States District Court for the Central District of California for violations of the federal securities laws, alleging that, from at least March 2014 through December 2019, those defendants raised $690 million by selling promissory notes issued by 1inMM.

According to the complaint, Horwitz and 1inMM represented to investors that their funds would finance 1inMM's acquisition and licensing of distribution rights in movies to major media companies such as Netflix and HBO. Falsely describing Netflix and HBO as "strategic partners" and fabricating fictitious movie distribution agreements and other documents, Horwitz and 1inMM promised investors returns of more than 35%.

Horwitz and 1inMM, instead, allegedly misappropriated investor monies for such improper purposes as paying putative returns on earlier investments and buying a personal residence for Horwitz for $5.7 million.

According to the SEC lawsuit, Horwitz transferred funds into his personal bank accounts with City National Bank. The alleged misconduct has resulted in investors in 1inMM promissory notes being defrauded out of hundreds of millions of dollars.

