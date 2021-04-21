Los Angeles, USA, April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comprehensive Analysis of 250+ Key Companies Developing 250+ Novel CAR-T Therapies: DelveInsight

More than 50% of trials investigating CAR-T therapies for different indications are underway in the US, with around 80% of the trials for Haematological tumours.

DelveInsight’s “CAR-T Pipeline Insight” report offers a broad view of available CAR-T therapies in the market, pipeline CAR-T therapies, their MoA, RoA, key companies working in the domain, and competitive assessment.

The report analyzes over 60 molecules in Phase I/II, ~100 molecules in Phase I, ~150 molecules in Preclinical, and ~40 molecules in the Discovery stage for different indications.

Some of the key takeaways from the CAR-T Pipeline Insights Report:

The CAR-T therapy pipeline report offers an analysis of over 250 key companies and 250+ CAR-T therapies in different stages of clinical development.

At present, more than 300 clinical trials of CAR-T cell therapies have been approved by several national drug regulatory agencies, including the US FDA.

Key companies developing CAR-T therapies include AbbVie Inc., Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC., Amgen, Inc., Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc., Aurora Biopharma, Inc., Autolus Therapeutics PLC., Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., BioAtla LLC., bluebird bio, Carina Biotech, CARsgen Therapeutics, Ltd., CARTherics, Celgene, Cellectis, Celularity, Celyad SA, Creative Biolabs, DiaCarta, Inc., Endocyte, Inc., F1 Oncology, Inc., Fate Therapeutics Inc., Gilead, Humanigen, Inc., Immune Therapeutics, Inc., Intrexon, Corp., Juno Therapeutics, Inc., Kite Pharma, Inc., Lion TCR Pte Ltd., MaxCyte, Inc., Mesoblast, Ltd., Minerva Biotechnologies Corp., Mustang Bio, Inc., Novartis AG, Oxford BioMedica PLC., PeproMene Bio Inc., Pfizer, Inc., Posedia Therapeutics Inc., Precision Biosciences, Inc., ProMab Biotechnologies Inc., Servier Oncology, Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., TC Biopharm Ltd., Tessa Therapeutics Pte Ltd., TILT Biotherapeutics Ltd., Tmunity Therapeutics Inc., TrakCel Ltd., Xyphos, ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc., and others.

, and others. The companies with their CAR-T drug candidates in the most advanced stage, i.e. phase III include, Janssen Research & Development, ViiV Healthcare, Sorrento Therapeutics, Celgene, Novartis, and Abbott.

Key CAR-T therapies in different stages of development include LCAR-B38M CAR-T Cell, Anti-CEA CAR-T cells, CD30.CAR-T, AUTO CAR T cell therapy, Defibrotide, MB-CART2019.1 Dose level 1, CAR-T, CD19/22 CART, JNJ-68284528, CD123 CAR-T cells, CD19 CAR-T cells, BCMA CAR-T cells, CEA CAR-T cells, CAR-T cell immunotherapy, Autologous CAR-T cells, Second generation CAR-T cells, CAR-T/TCR-T cells immunotherapy, Allogeneic hematological stem cell transplantation, Humanized CD19 CAR-T cells, CD19 CART, MB-CART20.1, MB-CART19.1, IM19 CAR-T Cells, CLDN6 CAR-T, Autologous CD19-targeting CAR T cells, P-BCMA-101 CAR-T cells, MLM-CAR44.1 T-cells, cyclophosphamide and fludarabine from -5 to -3, CART-19/22, Anakinra, Anti-MUC1 CAR-T cells, CAR T-cell therapy, CAR T cells, CART-19, CAR-CD19 T Cells, CAR-BCMA T Cells, LCAR-B38M CAR-T cell injection, AUTO1, AUTO3, Gene-modified (GM) T cell therapy, Descartes-08, iC9-CAR19 cells, ALLO-501A, and others.

The report underlines the present unmet needs in the market, driving factors, and market constraints, along with the holistic view of the inactive therapeutics (comprising dormant and terminated products) with the reasons behind their downfall, detailed insights into the structure and gene editing tool of the pipeline CAR-T cell therapies to help clients gauge the opportunities and risks in the market.

In the News

In March 2021, Actinium Pharmaceuticals announced the initiation of patient enrolment in the Phase I study of Iomab-ACT for targeted conditioning before treatment with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center’s (MSK) CD19 targeted CAR T-cell 19-28z.

announced the initiation of patient enrolment in the Phase I study of Iomab-ACT for targeted conditioning before treatment with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center’s (MSK) CD19 targeted CAR T-cell 19-28z. In February 2021, AbbVie signed a collaboration and licensing agreement with Caribou Biosciences for the research and development of chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-T cell therapeutics.

signed a collaboration and licensing agreement with Caribou Biosciences for the research and development of chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-T cell therapeutics. In January 2021, Tessa Therapeutics announced that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has granted PRiority MEdicines (PRIME) designation to the company's lead autologous CD30 CAR-T therapy for the treatment of relapsed or refractory classical Hodgkin Lymphoma (R/R cHL).

At a Glance: Emerging CAR-T Therapies, RoA, MoA and Companies

Drug Company Clinical Phase Target Indication RoA bb21217 Bluebird Bio/ Celgene Phase I Multiple myeloma Intravenous UCART123 Cellectis Phase I Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) NA Descartes-11 Cartesian Therapeutics Phase II Multiple Myeloma NA CTL119 Novartis Phase II Acute Lymphoid Leukemia, Multiple Myeloma Infusion AUTO5 Autolus Preclinical T-cell lymphoma NA AUTO3 Autolus Phase I/II Diffuse Large B Cell Lymphoma, Relapsed Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma, Refractory Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma Intravenous CT053 Carsgen Therapeutics Phase I/II Multiple Myeloma Intravenous CTL119 Novartis Phase II Acute Lymphoid Leukemia, Multiple Myeloma NA TT11 Tessa Therapeutics Phase II Hodgkin's Lymphoma, Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Infusion MB-102 Mustang Bio Phase I/II Relapsed/Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia and Persistent/Recurrent Blastic Plasmacytoid Dendritic Cell Neoplasm Intravenous CEA CAR T Sorrento Therapeutics Phase II/III Malignant Tumor of Pancreas Metastatic to Liver Intrahepatic CNCT19 CASI Pharmaceuticals/ Juventas Cell Therapy Phase II Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, Relapsed or Refractory Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia, Large B-cell Lymphoma, Relapsed or Refractory Hematological Malignancies Intravenous Descartes-11 Cartesian Therapeutics Phase II Multiple Myeloma NA

CAR-T Therapeutic Assessment

The CAR-T Therapies Pipeline report proffers comprehensive insights into active pipeline assets segmented by Stage, Product Type, Route of Administration, Molecule Type, Target, and Indications of various drugs.

By Product Type

Mono

Combination

By Stage

Discovery

Pre-clinical

IND

Phase I

Phase II

Phase III

Pre-registration

By Route of Administration

Intrahepatic

Intravenous

Intratumoral

Intraventricular

Intraperitoneal

Intracavitary

Parenteral

By Mechanism of Action

Anti-CEA CAR T-cell immunotherapy

Anti-BCMA chimeric antigen receptor T-cell immunotherapy

CD19-targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell immunotherapy

By Targets

CEA

BCMA

CD19

By Stage and Route of Administration

By Stage and Product Type

Scope of the report

Coverage : Global

Key CAR-T Pipeline Therapies: LCAR-B38M CAR-T Cell, Anti-CEA CAR-T cells, CD30.CAR-T, AUTO CAR T cell therapy, Defibrotide, MB-CART2019.1 Dose level 1, CAR-T, CD19/22 CART, JNJ-68284528, CD123 CAR-T cells, CD19 CAR-T cells, BCMA CAR-T cells, CEA CAR-T cells, CAR-T cell immunotherapy, Autologous CAR-T cells, Second generation CAR-T cells, CAR-T/TCR-T cells immunotherapy, Allogeneic hematological stem cell transplantation, Humanized CD19 CAR-T cells, CD19 CART, MB-CART20.1, MB-CART19.1, IM19 CAR-T Cells, CLDN6 CAR-T, Autologous CD19-targeting CAR T cells, P-BCMA-101 CAR-T cells, MLM-CAR44.1 T-cells, cyclophosphamide and fludarabine from -5 to -3, CART-19/22, Anakinra, Anti-MUC1 CAR-T cells, CAR T-cell therapy, CAR T cells, CART-19, CAR-CD19 T Cells, CAR-BCMA T Cells, LCAR-B38M CAR-T cell injection, AUTO1, AUTO3, Gene-modified (GM) T cell therapy, Descartes-08, iC9-CAR19 cells, ALLO-501A, and others.

Key Questions Answered in the Report

How many companies are developing CAR-T drugs?

How many CAR-T drugs are developed by each company?

How many emerging drugs are in the mid-stage, and late-stage of development for the treatment of CAR-T?

What are the key collaborations (Industry–Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, licensing activities related to the CAR-T therapeutics?

What are the recent trends, drug types, and novel technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing therapies?

What are the clinical studies going on for CAR-T and their status?

What are the key designations that have been granted to the emerging drugs?

Table of Contents

1 Introduction 2 Executive Summary 3 CAR-T Therapies Overview 4 CAR-T Therapies Pipeline Scenario 5 CAR-T Therapies Pipeline Therapeutics 6 CAR-T Therapies Preclinical Stage Products 7 In-depth Commercial CAR-T Therapeutics Assessment 8 Late Stage CAR-T Pipeline Products (Phase III and Preregistration) 9 Mid-Stage CAR-T Pipeline Products (Phase II) 10 Pre-clinical and Discovery Stage CAR-T Pipeline Therapies 11 Inactive CAR-T Pipeline Products 12 CAR-T Key Companies 13 CAR-T Key Products 14 Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis 15 CAR-T Market Drivers and Barriers 16 CAR-T Future Perspectives and Conclusion 17 CAR-T Pipeline Therapies: Analyst Views 18 Appendix

