Acacia Pharma Becomes New Industry Supporter of the American Society of Anesthesiologists

Cambridge, UK and Indianapolis, US – 21 April 2021, 07:00 CEST: Acacia Pharma Group plc (“Acacia Pharma”, the “Group” or the “Company”) (EURONEXT: ACPH), a hospital pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of new products aimed at improving the care of patients undergoing significant treatments such as surgery, other invasive procedures or cancer chemotherapy, is proud to be named a new Industry Supporter of the American Society of Anesthesiologists (“ASA” or the “Society”).

Launched in 2010, ASA’s Industry Supporter Program is limited to ten organizations. Participation is intended for companies who want to stand apart by showcasing high-level commitment to the education of physician anesthesiologists, the anesthesia care team and advancement of the specialty.

As an Industry Supporter, Acacia Pharma will help to establish a strong, mutually beneficial relationship with the anesthesiology community, strengthen collaboration between physician anesthesiologists and industry, and add to the value the Society provides to patients and the public, while providing invaluable year-round support of ASA programs and priorities related to improving perioperative care.

Through the program, Acacia Pharma will have unique opportunities to inform strategic dialogue with leaders in anesthesiology from around the world and during major ASA events including the ANESTHESIOLOGY® annual meeting and Practice Management™ conference.

Acacia Pharma has two FDA-approved anesthesiology products currently being launched in the U.S. The first is a new dopaminergic antiemetic approved for treatment and prophylaxis of postoperative nausea and vomiting (PONV), targeted at addressing the major unmet need in the rescue treatment of patients suffering with PONV. The second is a novel, rapid on/rapid off and reversible benzodiazepine approved for procedural sedation in adults undergoing procedures lasting up to 30 minutes, such as colonoscopy and bronchoscopy.

“We are excited to welcome Acacia Pharma as a new ASA Industry Supporter,” said ASA President Beverly K. Philip, M.D., FACA, FASA. “By working with our Industry Supporters, we aim to improve perioperative care. Acacia Pharma and our members working together will strengthen the Society’s priorities of advancing the specialty through patient safety and practice initiatives.”

“We are delighted to become an ASA Industry Supporter, the world’s pre-eminent organization representing anesthesiologists,” commented Acacia Pharma Chief Medical Officer Gabriel Fox, M.D. “This gives us a greatly valued opportunity to work with anesthesiologists across the country to improve the safety, outcomes and well-being of their patients. We look forward to a successful partnership for years to come and thank ASA for this opportunity.”

Contacts

Acacia Pharma Group plc

Mike Bolinder, CEO

Gary Gemignani, CFO

+44 1223 919760 / +1 317 505 1280

IR@acaciapharma.com



International Media

Mark Swallow, Frazer Hall, David Dible

Citigate Dewe Rogerson

+44 20 7638 9571

acaciapharma@citigatedewerogerson.com US Investors

LifeSci Advisors

Irina Koffler

+1 917-734-7387

ikoffler@lifesciadvisors.com Media in Belgium and the Netherlands

Chris Van Raemdonck

+32 499 58 55 31

chrisvanraemdonck@telenet.be

About Acacia Pharma

Acacia Pharma is a hospital pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of new products aimed at improving the care of patients undergoing significant treatments such as surgery, other invasive procedures, or cancer chemotherapy. The Company has identified important and commercially attractive unmet needs in these areas that its product portfolio aims to address.

Acacia Pharma's first product, BARHEMSYS® (amisulpride injection) is available in the US for the management of postoperative nausea & vomiting (PONV).

BYFAVO™ (remimazolam) for injection, a very rapid onset/offset IV benzodiazepine sedative is approved and launched in the US for use during invasive medical procedures in adults lasting 30 minutes or less, such as colonoscopy and bronchoscopy. BYFAVO is in-licensed from Paion UK Limited for the US market.

APD403 (intravenous and oral amisulpride), a selective dopamine antagonist for chemotherapy induced nausea & vomiting (CINV) has successfully completed one proof-of-concept and one Phase 2 dose-ranging study in patients receiving highly emetogenic chemotherapy.

Acacia Pharma has its US headquarters in Indianapolis, IN and its R&D operations are centred in Cambridge, UK. The Company is listed on the Euronext Brussels exchange under the ISIN code GB00BYWF9Y76 and ticker symbol ACPH.

Acacia Pharma Group plc

The Officers’ Mess, Royston Road, Duxford, Cambridge, CB22 4QH, United Kingdom

Company number 9759376

www.acaciapharma.com

About The American Society Of Anesthesiologists

Founded in 1905, the American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA) is an educational, research and scientific society with more than 54,000 members organized to raise and maintain the standards of the medical practice of anesthesiology. ASA is committed to ensuring physician anesthesiologists evaluate and supervise the medical care of patients before, during and after surgery to provide the highest quality and safest care every patient deserves.

For more information on the field of anesthesiology, visit the American Society of Anesthesiologists online at asahq.org. To learn more about the role physician anesthesiologists play in ensuring patient safety, visit asahq.org/MadeforThisMoment. Like ASA on Facebook, follow ASALifeline on Twitter. ASA hosts the ANESTHESIOLOGY® annual meeting, the largest, most comprehensive conference in the specialty with world-class education, the latest research and innovations, and the chance to recharge with colleagues, Oct. 8-12, 2021 in San Diego. Unable to attend in person, sign up for the Virtual Track which will offer a curated selection of presentations.

Attachment