Scatec ASA – Ex. dividend NOK 1.09 today

Issuer: Scatec ASA



Ex. date: 21 April 2021

Dividend amount: 1.09

Announced currency: NOK

For further information, please contact:

Ingrid Aarsnes, VP Communication & IR,

email: ir@scatecsolar.com

About Scatec ASA:

Scatec is a leading renewable power producer, delivering affordable and clean energy worldwide. As a long- term player, Scatec develops, builds, owns and operates solar, wind and hydro power plants and storage solutions. In the first half of 2021, Scatec will have a total of 3.3 GW in operation on four continents and more than 500 employees. The company is targeting 15 GW capacity in operation or under construction by the end of 2025. Scatec is headquartered in Oslo, Norway and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol 'SCATC'. To learn more, visit www.scatec.com , or connect with us on Linkedin .

