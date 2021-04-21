Participation Notification by Blackrock Inc.

English French Dutch

Brussels, 21 April 2021, 08:30 CEST - According to Belgian transparency legislation (Law of May 2, 2007), BlackRock Inc. (55 East 52nd Street, New York, NY, 10055, U.S.A.) recently sent to Solvay the following transparency notifications indicating that it crossed the threshold of 3%. Here is a summary of the moves:

Date on which the threshold was crossed Voting rights after the transaction Equivalent financial instruments after the transaction Total April 15, 2021 3.03% 0.17% 3.20% April 16, 2021 2.90% 0.23% 3.13%

The latest notification, dated April 20, 2021, contains the following information:



Reason for the notification: acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights



Notified by: BlackRock Inc. (55 East 52nd Street, New York, NY, 10055, U.S.A.)



Date on which the threshold is crossed: April 16, 2021



Threshold of direct voting rights crossed: 3% downwards



Denominator: 105,876,416



Additional information: The disclosure obligation arose due to voting rights attached to shares for BlackRock, Inc. going below 3%.

Transparency notifications are available on the Investor Relations Section of Solvay's website.

