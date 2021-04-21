Proximus selects Velocix’s CDN to scale-out IP video streaming services

Cambridge, UK, April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Velocix, the market’s leading provider of carrier-grade video streaming and advertising technology, today announced that Proximus, Belgium’s largest convergent telecoms player, has scaled-out its Pickx multi-screen video service using Velocix’s content delivery network (CDN) technology.

Driven by rapidly rising stream viewership and a growing subscriber base, Proximus will more than double its HTTP streaming capacity using Velocix’s carrier-grade CDN software. With its native resiliency and unmatched performance at scale, Velocix’s CDN is designed for operators that require a stable and flexible foundation for their premium-tier IP video streaming businesses.

Thierry Demoor, Head of Digital Products and Solutions Platforms, at Proximus said: “Velocix’s CDN was a thoughtful choice for us, given its exceptional stream density, ultra-reliable performance at scale, and field-proven ability to deliver the highest-quality viewing experience to our premium-tier Pickx customers.”

Anthony Berkeley, CEO at Velocix, said: “We are proud to extend our relationship with Proximus and support their thriving IP video business with our market-leading CDN solution. With consumer demand for streaming video on the rise around the world, it is a great time for innovative communications companies to take advantage of the latest streaming and personalisation technologies to attract new subscribers and increase video revenues.”

Serving more than 1.7 million TV customers, Proximus commands nearly 38% of the digital TV market in Belgium. The company, which has been offering IPTV services since 2005, announced the launch of its Android TV based Pickx video service in June of 2019, and expanded its offering with the launch of the Pickx app on Apple TV in 2020. With its advanced personalisation capabilities, Pickx makes it easier for consumers to discover, browse and watch the content that suits their specific interests.

Caption: Proximus selects Velocix’s CDN to scale-out IP streaming video services

About Proximus

Proximus Group (Euronext Brussels: PROX) is a provider of digital services and communication solutions operating in the Belgian and international markets. Delivering communication and entertainment experiences for residential consumers and enabling digital transformation for enterprises, we open up a world of digital opportunities so people live better and work smarter. Thanks to advanced interconnected fixed and mobile networks, Proximus provides access anywhere and anytime to digital services and data, as well as to a broad offering of multimedia content. Proximus is a pioneer in ICT innovation, with integrated solutions based on IoT, Data analytics, cloud and security. Proximus has the ambition to become the reference operator in Europe through next generation networks, a truly digital mindset and a spirit of openness towards partnerships and ecosystems, while contributing to a safe, sustainable, inclusive and prosperous digital Belgium. In Belgium, Proximus’ core products and services are offered under the Proximus and Scarlet brands. The Group is also active in Luxembourg as, under the brand names Tango and Telindus Luxembourg, and in the Netherlands through Telindus Netherlands. The Group’s international carrier activities are managed by BICS, a leading international communications enabler, one of the key global voice carriers and the leading provider of mobile data services worldwide. With 11,423 employees, all engaged to offer customers a superior experience, the Group realized an underlying Group revenue of EUR 5,479 million end-2020. For more information, visit www.proximus.com & www.proximus.be.

