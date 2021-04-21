Global $150+ Billion Audio and Video Equipment Markets, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F - Major Players are Samsung; Sony; LG Electronics; Panasonic and Bose

Dublin, April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Audio and Video Equipment Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Audio and Video Equipment Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030 provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global audio and video equipment market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.



Major companies in the audio and video equipment market include Samsung Electronics Co Ltd; Sony Corp; LG Electronics Inc; Panasonic Corporation and Bose Corporation.



The global audio and video equipment market is expected to grow from $115.2 billion in 2020 to $138.34 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.1%.

The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $154.07 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 3%.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global audio and video equipment market, accounting for 32% of the market in 2020. North America was the second largest region accounting for 25% of the global audio and video equipment market. Africa was the smallest region in the global audio and video equipment market.



The growing demand for curved TVs is being driven by consumer preference for better viewing. A curved screen allow for a more immersive experience, as the curve make viewer fill more of field of view and also provide a wider viewing angle. For example, in 2018, Samsung, one of the leading television manufacturers introduced Samsung Q7CN 4K TV, a curved display panel features quantum dots for vibrant colors and impressive contrast.



The changes in consumer lifestyles and preferences had a significant impact on the audio and video equipment market. With increasing smartphone and internet penetration and advances in social media and digital technologies, consumers shifted from traditional television to new forms of entertainment such as online audio and video streaming services on mobile phones. Television viewership continued to decline, especially among the millennials.



