Global Embedded Analytics Market Report 2020-2027: Focus on Finance, Human Resources, IT, Marketing and Sales & Production

Embedded Analytics Market was valued at USD 40.09 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 104.71 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 14.70% from 2020 to 2027.



Global Embedded Analytics Market Outlook



Nowadays, many companies are striving to become data-driven. The data-driven decision making creates the need for embedded analytics in order to help employees in making informed decisions, which eventually enables organizations to beat their competition.

The increasing variations and complexity in data sets are further increasing the demand for embedded analytics to help customers in gaining quick insights. Embedded analytics offers software and services that can be used to processing and analyzing data within an application in order to generate valuable insights, which helps in making data-driven decisions.



Global Embedded Analytics Market Competitive Landscape



The "Global Embedded Analytics Market" study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market including some of the major players such as Sisense Inc., MicroStrategy Incorporated, TIBCO Software Inc., Tableau Software, SAS Institute Inc., Logi Analytics, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, and others.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction of Global Embedded Analytics Market

1.1 Overview of the Market

1.2 Scope of Report

1.3 Assumptions



2 Executive Summary



3 Research Methodology

3.1 Data Mining

3.2 Validation

3.3 Primary Interviews

3.4 List of Data Sources



4 Global Embedded Analytics Market Outlook

4.1 Overview

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.3 Porters Five Force Model

4.4 Value Chain Analysis



5 Global Embedded Analytics Market, by Component

5.1 Overview

5.2 Software

5.3 Services

5.4 Managed Services

5.5 Professional Services



6 Global Embedded Analytics Market, by Business Function

6.1 Overview

6.2 Finance

6.3 Human Resources (Hr)

6.4 It

6.5 Marketing and Sales

6.6 Production

6.7 Others



7 Global Embedded Analytics Market, by Industry

7.1 Overview

7.2 Telecommunications and It

7.3 Retail and Consumer Goods

7.4 Healthcare and Life Sciences

7.5 Manufacturing

7.6 Government

7.7 Energy and Utilities

7.8 Others



8 Global Embedded Analytics Market, by Geography

8.1 Overview

8.2 North America

8.2.1 U.S.

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.3 Mexico

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.2 U.K.

8.3.3 France

8.3.4 Rest of Europe

8.4 Asia-Pacific

8.4.1 China

8.4.2 Japan

8.4.3 India

8.4.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

8.5 Rest of the World

8.5.1 Latin America

8.5.2 Middle East



9 Global Embedded Analytics Market Competitive Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Company Market Ranking

9.3 Key Development Strategies



10 Company Profiles

Sisense Inc.

MicroStrategy Incorporated

TIBCO Software Inc.

Tableau Software

SAS Institute Inc.

Logi Analytics

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

