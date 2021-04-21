Worldwide Industry for Gunshot Detection Systems to 2025 - Players Include ShotSpotter, Shooter Detection Systems & Raytheon Technologies Among Others

Dublin, April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Gunshot Detection System Market Outlook 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A gunshot detection system detects and conveys the location of gunfire or any other weapon. Also known as gunshot locators or shooter detection systems, these systems work by accurately and reliably detecting live ammunition (gunshots), with the help of acoustic, optical, or any other type of sensors, as well as a combination of these sensors. Gunshot detection systems are widely used by military, law enforcement, and security agencies. The global gunshot detection systems market is anticipated to grow with a robust CAGR of nearly 20% during the forecast period, i.e., 2018-2025. Factors such as the rising demand for gunshot detection systems in smart cities globally, coupled with the numerous benefits associated with gunshot detection systems are anticipated to promote the growth of the global gunshot detection systems market during the forecast period. Additionally, factors such as the growing need for advanced security systems in smart cities on account of rising incidences of weapon related fierceness, is anticipated to drive the market growth.



The global gunshot detection systems market consists of numerous segments, which include segmentation by product type, installation, application, and by region. The market is further segmented by product type into indoor and outdoor, out of which, the outdoor segment held the largest market share in 2017, owing to the wide utilization of these systems by the law enforcement agencies as well as in the defense sector so as to minimize mass killing and to determine the direction of incoming enemy gunfire during a warfare.



Based on region, the global gunshot detection systems market is segmented by regions into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa, out of which, the market in North America is forecasted to grab the highest market share of close to 60% in 2021. Increasing concern for the firearm-related deaths in the region and the stringent regulatory policies and schemes that raises the requirement for the installation of such systems are some of the factors anticipated to drive the growth of the market in the region.



Some of the prominent players in the global gunshot detection systems market are ShotSpotter, Inc., Shooter Detection Systems (SDS), Raytheon Technologies Corporation, AmberBox, Inc., Louroe Electronics, Safety Dynamics, Inc., Microflown AVISA, Rheinmetall AG, QinetiQ Group, and Databuoy Corporation.



Key Topics Covered:



Global Gunshot Detection System Market



1. Global Gunshot Detection System Market Overview



2. Global Gunshot Detection System Market Segmentation

2.1. By Product Type

2.2. By Installation

2.3. By Application

2.4. By Geography/Region



3. Global Gunshot Detection System Market Dynamics

3.1. Growth Drivers

3.2. Challenges

3.3. Opportunities

3.4. Trends

3.5. Impact Analysis



4. North America Gunshot Detection System Market (2018-2025)

4.1. Market Overview

4.2. Segmentation by Product Type

4.3. Segmentation by Installation

4.4. Segmentation by Application

4.5. Segmentation by Country



5. Asia Pacific Gunshot Detection System Market (2018-2025)

5.1. Market Overview

5.2. Segmentation by Product Type

5.3. Market Segmentation by Installation

5.4. Segmentation by Application

5.5. Segmentation by Country



6. Europe Gunshot Detection System Market (2018-2025)

6.1. Market Overview

6.2. Segmentation by Product Type

6.3. Segmentation by Installation

6.4. Segmentation by Application

6.5. Segmentation by Country



7. Latin America Gunshot Detection System Market (2018-2025)

7.1. Market Overview

7.2. Segmentation by Product Type

7.3. Segmentation by Installation

7.4. Segmentation by Application

7.5. Segmentation by Country



8. Middle East & Africa Gunshot Detection System Market (2018-2025)

8.1. Market Overview

8.2. Segmentation by Product Type

8.3. Segmentation by Installation

8.4. Segmentation by Application

8.5. Segmentation by Country



9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. ShotSpotter, Inc.

9.2. Shooter Detection Systems (SDS)

9.3. Raytheon Technologies Corporation

9.4. AmberBox, Inc.

9.5. Louroe Electronics

9.6. Safety Dynamics, Inc.

9.7. Microflown AVISA

9.8. Rheinmetall AG

9.9. QinetiQ Group

9.10. Databuoy Corporation



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3jpbte