Insights on the Anaplastic Lymphoma Kinase ALK Inhibitors Global Market to 2026 - Lorbrena Overcomes Xalkori as Front-Line Therapy in NSCLC

Dublin, April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Anaplastic Lymphoma Kinase ALK Inhibitors Market, Drug Sales, Price & Clinical Trials Insight 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global anaplastic lymphoma kinase inhibitor market is going to witness high growth during the forecast period which is mainly attributed to the rise in prevalence of anaplastic lymphoma kinase positive cancers and high research and development activities in this sector. The rates at which conventional therapies are failing will further possess unmet need for the development of novel target therapies which will also drive the growth of the market. In addition to this, the robust clinical pipeline and their increasing application in different cancers will drive the market in coming years.
Global Anaplastic Lymphoma Kinase ALK Inhibitors Market & Clinical Trials Insight 2026 Report Highlights:
- Global ALK Inhibitors Market Opportunity: > USD 5 Billion
- US Dominates Global ALK Inhibitors Market Sales: >30%
- Approved ALK Inhibitors: 5 Drugs
- Global & Regional ALK Inhibitors Market Sales Insights (2017-2020)
- Global & Regional ALK Inhibitors Market Opportunity (2021-2026)
- Approved ALK Inhibitors Dosage, Patent, Price & Sales Insights
- Global Clinical Trials Insight By Company, Indication & Phase
The progress made by science and technology in last few decades has led to the identification of several potential targets which can be utilized in the drug development process. The characterization of anaplastic lymphoma kinase (ALK) gene and their role in the development and progression of ALK positive cancer has transformed the cancer therapeutics market. The extensive research activities by the researchers have led to the development of novel anaplastic lymphoma kinase inhibitors which belongs to the class of tyrosine receptor kinase and are used in the management of cancer.
Till now, multiple anaplastic lymphoma kinase inhibitors have been approved by the regulatory authorities and several others are present in clinical pipeline which are expected to enter the market in next few years. The advent of these drugs in the market has overcome the limitations of conventional therapies such as chemotherapy and radiotherapy. The high target ability and specificity of these inhibitors towards the cancer cells has enhanced the survival rates of cancer patients and also improved the quality of life of patients.
Since the approval of first generation anaplastic lymphoma kinase inhibitor in the management of non-small cell lung cancer, researchers have indulge in research activities for the development of next generation inhibitors which can overcome the limitations and can efficiently cross the blood brain barrier for enhanced efficacy. Apart from this, several clinical trials are ongoing to evaluate the efficacy of these drugs in combination with other chemotherapeutic drugs and immune checkpoint inhibitors. The combinational therapy will increase the efficacy of the drug which can better combat the complexity of the cancer.
Despite several advantages of anaplastic lymphoma kinase inhibitors in the management of cancer, there are several factors which restrain the growth of the market. The resistance to the drugs during 1-2 year of the therapy is one of the limiting factors which will act as a barrier to the market. Moreover, the high cost associated with the drug will also limit the availability of the drug and increases the financial toxicity on the patient and their families.
Currently, US holds the top position in the global market and is expected to maintain its position over the forecast period mainly due to the presence of large pharmaceutical sector which actively invest in research and development activities as well as increasing funding by the government to promote research and development. Apart from this, other regions such Europe, Asia-Pacific and Japan are also expanding their markets to secure their position in the global market. The global anaplastic lymphoma kinase inhibitor market is going to witness high growth rate and is expected to double in next 5 years. Furthermore, the market will be flourished with next-generation ALK inhibitors as well as several combinational therapies in wide range of cancers including neuroblastoma, lymphoma and colorectal cancer.
The report includes information about the patent expiration, dosage, price, sales and mechanism of currently approved anaplastic lymphoma kinase inhibitors. In addition to this, several emerging ALK inhibitors along with their clinical trials are also provided in the report.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction to Anaplastic Lymphoma Kinase (ALK) Inhibitors
1.1 Overview
1.2 History of Development
2. ALK Inhibitors as Cancer Therapeutics
2.1 Need of ALK Inhibitors in Cancer Therapy
2.2 ALK - Potential Target in Cancer Therapy
2.3 Mechanism of Action
3. ALK Inhibitors in Lung Cancer
3.1 Role of ALK Inhibitors in Lung Cancer
3.2 On Going Research & Development
4. ALK Inhibitors in Neuroblastoma
4.1 Role of ALK Inhibitor in Neuroblastoma
4.2 On Going Clinical Research
5. ALK Inhibitors in Lymphoma
5.1 Role of ALK in Lymphoma
5.2 On Going Clinical Research
6. ALK Inhibitors in Other Cancers
6.1 ALK Inhibitor in Colorectal Cancer
6.2 ALK in Renal Cell Carcinoma
6.3 ALK Inhibitor in Inflammatory Myofibroblastic Tumor
7. Crizotinib (Xalkori) - Clinical & Commercial Insight
7.1 Overview
7.2 Patents & Assignees
7.3 Dosage & Price Analysis
7.4 Sales Analysis
8. Certinib (Zykadia) - Clinical & Commercial Insight
8.1 Overview
8.2 Patents & Assignees
8.3 Dosage & Price Analysis
9. Alectinib (Alecensa) - Clinical & Commercial Insight
9.1 Overview
9.2 Patents & Assignee
9.3 Dosage & Price Analysis
9.4 Sales Analysis
10. Brigatinib (Alunbrig) - Clinical & Commercial Insight
10.1 Overview
10.2 Patent Information
10.3 Dosage & Price Analysis
10.4 Sales Analysis
11. Lorlatinib (Lorbrena) - Clinical & Commercial Insight
11.1 Overview
11.2 Dosage, Patent & Price Analysis
11.3 Sales Analysis
12. Emerging Novel ALK Inhibitors in Cancer
12.1 Ensartinib
12.2 Entrectinib (RXDX-101)
12.3 TPX-0131
12.4 TQ-B3139
12.5 Belizatinib (TSR-011)
12.6 CEP-37440
12.7 Alkotinib
13. ALK Inhibitor Market Analysis - Clinical Trial Insight
13.1 By Phase
13.2 By Company
13.3 By Country
13.4 By Patient Segment
14. ALK Inhibitors Drug Market
14.1 Current Market Scenario
14.2 Global & Regional Market Analysis
15. ALK Inhibitor Drug Market by Product
15.1 First Generation ALK Inhibitor
15.2 Second Generation ALK Inhibitor
15.3 Third Generation ALK Inhibitor
16. Anaplastic Lymphoma Kinase (ALK) Inhibitors Clinical Trials Insight
16.1 Research
16.2 Preclinical
16.3 Phase-I
16.4 Phase-I/II
16.5 Phase-II
16.6 Phase-III
17. Marketed Anaplastic Lymphoma Kinase (ALK) Inhibitors Clinical Insight
17.1 ALUNBRIG
17.2 Lorbrena/Lorviqua
17.3 Alecensa
17.4 Jikadia/ Zykadia
17.5 Xalkori
18. ALK Inhibitor - On Going Research & Development
18.1 Lorbrena Overcomes Xalkori as Front-Line Therapy in NSCLC
18.2 Comparable Time to Treatment Deterioration of Lorlatinib & Crizotinib in
Patients with NSCLC
18.3 FDA Approved CDx Assay for Lorlatinib in ALK Positive NSCLC
18.4 TPX-0131 Overcomes ALK Mutations in Preclinical Models
19. ALK Inhibitor Drug Market Future Prospects
19.1 ALK Inhibitor Future Forecast
19.2 Future Market Opportunity of ALK Inhibitor
20. ALK Inhibitor Drug Market Dynamics
20.1 ALK Inhibitor Drug Market Favorable Parameters
20.2 Barriers to ALK Inhibitor Drug Market
21. Competitive Landscape
21.1 Astellas Pharma
21.2 AstraZeneca
21.3 Betta Pharmaceuticals
21.4 GlaxoSmithKline
21.5 Merck
21.6 Novartis
21.7 Pfizer
21.8 Roche
21.9 Takeda Pharmaceuticals
21.10 Turning Point Therapeutics
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bzeslm