Asia-Pacific Railway Construction Projects Report 2021

This report provides a detailed analysis of railway construction projects in Asia-Pacific

The publisher is currently tracking railway construction projects in Asia-Pacific with a total value of US$3.45 trillion, which includes projects from the announced to execution stages.

The pipeline is skewed towards projects in execution and pre-execution, which account for US$2 trillion, or 57.9%, of value. If all projects proceed as planned, spending will reach US$459.8 billion in 2022, rising to US$511.7 billion in 2023.

China accounts for the largest share of regional pipeline value at US$2.03 trillion; India, US$455.3 billion, and Australia, US$174 billion, follow China as the region's largest value contributors. This trend is projected to continue with China forecast to contribute US$274 billion in 2022 and US$302 billion in 2023, a 59.6% and 59.2% share respectively



The report provides analysis based on the publisher's construction projects showing total project values and analysis by stage and funding. The top 50 regional projects are listed giving country, stage, value of projects.

Ranked listings of the key operators for the sector are also provided showing the leading contractors, consulting engineers and project owners. Country profiles are provided for the top 10 countries.

