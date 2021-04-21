Worldwide Robotics Industry to 2026 - Featuring Sony, Midea and Honda Motor Among Others

Dublin, April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Robotics Market, By Component (Hardware and Software), By Type (Articulated, Cartesian, SCARA, Cylindrical and Others), By End User (Healthcare, Media & Entertainment, Aerospace & Defence, Logistics, and Others), By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2016-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Robotics Market stood at USD49.94 billion in 2020 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of over 4.91% by 2026 due to rising necessity for remote communications in various sectors. This can help different organizations in reducing travel expenses, providing faster services and uplifting collaborations which is expected to positively influence the Global Robotics Market in the forecast years.



The Global Robotics Market can be bifurcated into component, type, end-user and region. Based on component, the market can be segmented as software and hardware, where software segment is having a market share of 50.77% due to rise in automation and simulation systems. In terms of type, the market is segmented into articulated, cartesian, SCARA, cylindrical and others (spherical, delta, parallel, etc.) type of robots where the market share of articulated robots is 55.56% due to the ease of operating. The robotics market on the basis of end-user can be bifurcated into healthcare, media & entertainment, aerospace & defense, logistics, automotive and others (food & beverages, electronics, machinery, etc.). The healthcare sector is expected to grow the most with a market share of 32.18% which in turn expected to enhance the market growth over the forecast period. This growth is due to the surge of moving robotic systems for high accuracy and safety procedures in the sector.



Major players leading in the Global Robotics Market are Sony Corporation, Midea Group Co. Ltd., Honda Motor Co. Ltd, Siemens AG, DENSO Corporation, Rockwell Automation Inc., KION Group AG, Seiko Epson Corporation, Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd., ABB Ltd., etc. The market players are ceaselessly presenting items with high durability, performance, and less environmental impact to acquire customer attention.



The largest contributor to the Global Robotics Market is Asia-Pacific with 35.27% value share in 2020. China is the largest contributing country in the region with 42.73% shares in 2020, followed by South Korea, Japan and India. The addition of artificial intelligence and big data technologies with the introduction of Industry 4.0 is expected to increase the Global Robotics Market over the forecasted years.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2026

Objective of the Study:

To analyze historical growth in market size of the Global Robotics Market from 2016 to 2020.

To estimate and forecast the market size of the Global Robotics Market from 2021 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.

To classify and forecast the Global Robotics Market based on component, type, end-user, company and regional distribution.

To analyze and forecast the market size, in terms of component which are hardware and software.

To analyze and forecast the market size, in terms of type which are articulated, cartesian, SCARA, cylindrical, spherical, delta, parallel, etc.

To analyze and forecast the market size, in terms off end-user which are healthcare, media & entertainment, aerospace & defense, logistics, automotive, food & beverages, electronics, machinery, etc.

To categorize and forecast the Global Robotics Market by region such as Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, South America and Middle East & Africa.

To identify major drivers & challenges for the Global Robotics Market.

To identify major trends in the Global Robotics Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Robotics Market.

To conduct pricing analysis for the Global Robotics Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of companies operating in the Global Robotics Market.

To analyze and forecast the Global Robotics Market top-down approach has been used. Multiple employees from the leading companies have been interviewed through telephonic conversations to extract and verify the information being collected at the source. A brief study of the major players operating in the Global Robotics Market was also undertaken. Moreover, a detailed and in-depth scrutiny of information was done to understand each policy and external or internal factor which could increase or decrease the demand for Robotics, globally. To extract data, primary surveys were conducted with key players and stakeholders in the industry. The future plans of major players were studied and projects which have commissioned in the country were identified.



Various secondary sources such as white papers and secondary literature on Robots, annual reports, investor presentation, International Monetary Fund and World Bank were also studied.



Key Target Audience:

Robots manufacturers, distributors and other stakeholders

Maintenance & repair companies

Organizations, forums and alliances related to the Global Robotics Market

Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

Market research and consulting firms

The study is essential in delivering useful information to the industry stakeholders such as manufacturing companies, assembling companies, distributors and end-users related to the Global Robotics Market. The report also provides useful insights about which market segments should be targeted over the coming years in order to strategize investments and capitalize on growth opportunities in specific market segments and geographies.



