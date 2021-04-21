Loos, France, Isovital Headquarter, Avril 21st 2021 - Radiopharma Logistics Group (RLG); Our three companies are certified again!

English French

Since February 2021, ISOVITAL and ISOLIFE for “organization of transport for radioactive and hazardous materials” and ISOTOPES SERVICES INTERNATIONAL for “National, international distribution and logistics of cooled pharmaceutical, biological, diagnostic and radioactive products” have successfully completed their ISO and AFNOR renewal certifications.

RLG EXCOM members declared: “We are proud of these certifications and we thank warmly our customer-oriented teams and partners in our three companies fort their efforts and dedication to continuously improve our process and services. Our activities represent much more than sensitive logistics operations and we owe to our customers and to the 11,5 million patients they serve each year the best quality of service and performance. The RLG companies completed again tens of thousands of multimodal transportations last year and despite the unprecedented situation, our “2020 delivery performance indicator” was above 99,29 %. Our goal is to improve it again in 2021”.

Radio Pharma Logistics Group (RLG) consists in three companies: Isovital, Isolife and Isotopes Services International (ISI). The RLG group companies are specialized in the transportation of radiopharmaceuticals and sensitive materials for national and international companies. Since their foundation in 2005 and 2007, Isovital and Isolife have had a constant and remarkable evolution. At the end of 2017, RLG has expanded in Belgium with Isotopes Services International (ISI) acquisition. In 2020, more than 11.5 million patients received their care thanks to the actions of the RLG companies.

