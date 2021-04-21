Correction: Equinor’s share saving plan allocates shares

English Norwegian

CORRECTION - The below stock market announcement (SMA) is a correction of the SMA published on 20 April 2021. The reason for the correction is an error in the calculation basis for the number of shares expected to be allocated.

The shares purchased by DNB on behalf of Equinor (OSE: EQNR, NYSE: EQNR) on 15 April 2021 for use in the group’s share saving plan have on 20 April 2021 been distributed to the employees in accordance with their savings amount.



Following this, the share saving plan has 10,120,374 shares.

As participants in the share saving plan, Equinor’s primary insiders, and their close associates have been allocated shares at an average price of NOK 167.37.

Details on allocation of shares are set forth in the attached overview.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment