Global Automotive Cybersecurity Market (2021 to 2030) - Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunities

The "Global Automotive Cybersecurity Market 2021-2030 by Solution, Product Type, Product Form, Threat Type, Application, Automotive Component, Vehicle Type, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global automotive cybersecurity market will reach $10.92 billion by 2030, growing by 21.7% annually over 2020-2030, owing to the rising need for cybersecurity among smart vehicles, self-driving cars and connected transportation.



This report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global automotive cybersecurity market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2015-2019 and provides estimate and forecast from 2020 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year.



In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global automotive cybersecurity market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Solution, Product Type, Product Form, Threat Type, Application, Automotive Component, Vehicle Type, and Region.



Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)

North America (U.S. Canada, and Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)

For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2019-2030. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by Application, Automotive Component, and Vehicle Type over the forecast years are also included.



The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.



Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global automotive cybersecurity market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through a proprietary Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope

1.1.1 Industry Definition

1.1.2 Research Scope

1.2 Research Methodology

1.2.1 Overview of Market Research Methodology

1.2.2 Market Assumption

1.2.3 Secondary Data

1.2.4 Primary Data

1.2.5 Data Filtration and Model Design

1.2.6 Market Size/Share Estimation

1.2.7 Research Limitations

1.3 Executive Summary



2 Market Overview and Dynamics

2.1 Market Size and Forecast

2.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on World Economy

2.1.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

2.2 Major Growth Drivers

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends

2.5 Porter's Fiver Forces Analysis



3 Segmentation of Global Market by Solution

3.1 Market Overview by Solution

3.2 Hardware-based Solution

3.3 Software-based Solution

3.4 Network-based Solution

3.5 Service Solution



4 Segmentation of Global Market by Product Type

4.1 Market Overview by Product Type

4.2 Intrusion Detection System (IDS)

4.3 Intrusion Detection and Prevention System (IDPS)



5 Segmentation of Global Market by Product Form

5.1 Market Overview by Product Form

5.2 Built-in Cybersecurity Solutions

5.3 Cloud-based Cybersecurity Solutions



6 Segmentation of Global Market by Threat Type

6.1 Market Overview by Threat Type

6.2 Direct Physical Attacks

6.3 Indirect Physical Vulnerabilities

6.4 Wireless Vulnerabilities

6.5 Sensor Fooling Vulnerabilities



7 Segmentation of Global Market by Application

7.1 Market Overview by Application

7.2 Authentication and Access Control

7.3 Protection from External Attacks

7.4 Risk Detection & Incident Response



8 Segmentation of Global Market by Automotive Component

8.1 Market Overview by Automotive Component

8.2 Telematics System

8.3 Infotainment System

8.4 Powertrain System

8.5 On-board Diagnostics (OBD)

8.6 Communication System

8.7 ADAS & Safety System

8.8 Other Component Systems



9 Segmentation of Global Market by Vehicle Type

9.1 Market Overview by Vehicle Type

9.1.1 Passenger Vehicles

9.1.2 Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV)

9.1.3 Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCV)

9.2 Market Overview by Vehicle Connectivity

9.2.1 Non-connected Vehicles

9.2.2 Connected Vehicles

9.3 Market Overview by Vehicle Autonomy

9.3.1 Conventional Vehicles

9.3.2 Autonomous Vehicles

9.4 Market Overview by Vehicle Propulsion

9.4.1 Traditional Vehicles

9.4.2 Electric Vehicles



10 Segmentation of Global Market by Region

10.1 Geographic Market Overview 2020-2030

10.2 North America Market 2020-2030 by Country

10.2.1 Overview of North America Market

10.2.2 U.S.

10.2.3 Canada

10.2.4 Mexico

10.3 European Market 2020-2030 by Country

10.3.1 Overview of European Market

10.3.2 Germany

10.3.3 UK

10.3.4 France

10.3.5 Spain

10.3.6 Italy

10.3.7 Russia

10.3.8 Rest of European Market

10.4 Asia-Pacific Market 2020-2030 by Country

10.4.1 Overview of Asia-Pacific Market

10.4.2 Japan

10.4.3 China

10.4.4 Australia

10.4.5 India

10.4.6 South Korea

10.4.7 Rest of APAC Region

10.5 South America Market 2020-2030 by Country

10.5.1 Argentina

10.5.2 Brazil

10.5.3 Chile

10.5.4 Rest of South America Market

10.6 MEA Market 2020-2030 by Country

10.6.1 UAE

10.6.2 Saudi Arabia

10.6.3 South Africa

10.6.4 Other National Markets



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview of Key Vendors

11.2 New Product Launch, Partnership, Investment, and M&A

11.3 Company Profiles

Airbiquity

Aptiv plc

Argus Cyber Security

Arilou Technologies

Arxan Technologies, Inc.

Bayerische Motoren Werke (BMW) AG

Broadcom Inc.

C2A Security Ltd.

Centri Technology Inc

Dellfer, Inc.

ESCRYPT GmbH

Ford Motor Company

Guardknox Cyber Technologies Ltd.

Harman International

Karamba Security

Lear Corporation

Mocana Corporation

Nvidia Corporation

Saferide Technologies Ltd

Toyota Motor Corporation

Trillium Secure Inc.

Upstream Security

Vector Informatik GmbH

Volkswagen AG

12 Investing in Global Market: Risk Assessment and Management



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xt8nt3