Global Automotive Cybersecurity Market (2021 to 2030) - Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunities

The "Global Automotive Cybersecurity Market 2021-2030 by Solution, Product Type, Product Form, Threat Type, Application, Automotive Component, Vehicle Type, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global automotive cybersecurity market will reach $10.92 billion by 2030, growing by 21.7% annually over 2020-2030, owing to the rising need for cybersecurity among smart vehicles, self-driving cars and connected transportation.
This report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global automotive cybersecurity market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2015-2019 and provides estimate and forecast from 2020 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year.
In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:
- Market Structure
- Growth Drivers
- Restraints and Challenges
- Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities
- Porter's Fiver Forces
The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global automotive cybersecurity market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Solution, Product Type, Product Form, Threat Type, Application, Automotive Component, Vehicle Type, and Region.
Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:
- APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)
- North America (U.S. Canada, and Mexico)
- South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)
- MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)
For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2019-2030. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by Application, Automotive Component, and Vehicle Type over the forecast years are also included.
The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.
Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global automotive cybersecurity market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through a proprietary Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope
1.1.1 Industry Definition
1.1.2 Research Scope
1.2 Research Methodology
1.2.1 Overview of Market Research Methodology
1.2.2 Market Assumption
1.2.3 Secondary Data
1.2.4 Primary Data
1.2.5 Data Filtration and Model Design
1.2.6 Market Size/Share Estimation
1.2.7 Research Limitations
1.3 Executive Summary
2 Market Overview and Dynamics
2.1 Market Size and Forecast
2.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on World Economy
2.1.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market
2.2 Major Growth Drivers
2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges
2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends
2.5 Porter's Fiver Forces Analysis
3 Segmentation of Global Market by Solution
3.1 Market Overview by Solution
3.2 Hardware-based Solution
3.3 Software-based Solution
3.4 Network-based Solution
3.5 Service Solution
4 Segmentation of Global Market by Product Type
4.1 Market Overview by Product Type
4.2 Intrusion Detection System (IDS)
4.3 Intrusion Detection and Prevention System (IDPS)
5 Segmentation of Global Market by Product Form
5.1 Market Overview by Product Form
5.2 Built-in Cybersecurity Solutions
5.3 Cloud-based Cybersecurity Solutions
6 Segmentation of Global Market by Threat Type
6.1 Market Overview by Threat Type
6.2 Direct Physical Attacks
6.3 Indirect Physical Vulnerabilities
6.4 Wireless Vulnerabilities
6.5 Sensor Fooling Vulnerabilities
7 Segmentation of Global Market by Application
7.1 Market Overview by Application
7.2 Authentication and Access Control
7.3 Protection from External Attacks
7.4 Risk Detection & Incident Response
8 Segmentation of Global Market by Automotive Component
8.1 Market Overview by Automotive Component
8.2 Telematics System
8.3 Infotainment System
8.4 Powertrain System
8.5 On-board Diagnostics (OBD)
8.6 Communication System
8.7 ADAS & Safety System
8.8 Other Component Systems
9 Segmentation of Global Market by Vehicle Type
9.1 Market Overview by Vehicle Type
9.1.1 Passenger Vehicles
9.1.2 Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV)
9.1.3 Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCV)
9.2 Market Overview by Vehicle Connectivity
9.2.1 Non-connected Vehicles
9.2.2 Connected Vehicles
9.3 Market Overview by Vehicle Autonomy
9.3.1 Conventional Vehicles
9.3.2 Autonomous Vehicles
9.4 Market Overview by Vehicle Propulsion
9.4.1 Traditional Vehicles
9.4.2 Electric Vehicles
10 Segmentation of Global Market by Region
10.1 Geographic Market Overview 2020-2030
10.2 North America Market 2020-2030 by Country
10.2.1 Overview of North America Market
10.2.2 U.S.
10.2.3 Canada
10.2.4 Mexico
10.3 European Market 2020-2030 by Country
10.3.1 Overview of European Market
10.3.2 Germany
10.3.3 UK
10.3.4 France
10.3.5 Spain
10.3.6 Italy
10.3.7 Russia
10.3.8 Rest of European Market
10.4 Asia-Pacific Market 2020-2030 by Country
10.4.1 Overview of Asia-Pacific Market
10.4.2 Japan
10.4.3 China
10.4.4 Australia
10.4.5 India
10.4.6 South Korea
10.4.7 Rest of APAC Region
10.5 South America Market 2020-2030 by Country
10.5.1 Argentina
10.5.2 Brazil
10.5.3 Chile
10.5.4 Rest of South America Market
10.6 MEA Market 2020-2030 by Country
10.6.1 UAE
10.6.2 Saudi Arabia
10.6.3 South Africa
10.6.4 Other National Markets
11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Overview of Key Vendors
11.2 New Product Launch, Partnership, Investment, and M&A
11.3 Company Profiles
- Airbiquity
- Aptiv plc
- Argus Cyber Security
- Arilou Technologies
- Arxan Technologies, Inc.
- Bayerische Motoren Werke (BMW) AG
- Broadcom Inc.
- C2A Security Ltd.
- Centri Technology Inc
- Dellfer, Inc.
- ESCRYPT GmbH
- Ford Motor Company
- Guardknox Cyber Technologies Ltd.
- Harman International
- Karamba Security
- Lear Corporation
- Mocana Corporation
- Nvidia Corporation
- Saferide Technologies Ltd
- Toyota Motor Corporation
- Trillium Secure Inc.
- Upstream Security
- Vector Informatik GmbH
- Volkswagen AG
12 Investing in Global Market: Risk Assessment and Management
