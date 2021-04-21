The North American Ginseng Extracts Industry is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 8.2% Between 2020 to 2026

Dublin, April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Ginseng Extracts Market By Application (Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverages, Dietary Supplements and Cosmetics & Personal Care), By Form (Powder and Liquid), By Country, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The North America Ginseng Extracts Market is expected to witness market growth of 8.2% CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2026).



Ginseng is a plant characterized by having a single stalk and fleshy roots. It is a perennial plant and has a longer lifespan. Ginseng is an example of herbal supplements and extracts obtained from it. These are commercially in huge demand, mainly for its exceptional and extraordinary health benefits. It possesses anti-inflammatory, anti-cancer, and antioxidant properties. It is also used in the homeopathic medicines that are used for the treatment of depression, stress, attention deficit, hyperactivity disorder, and low libido.



The use of ginseng started approximately 4,500 years ago, and its first written evidence are of 2,000 years ago. Depending on the consumer's preferences, ginseng is used as agricultural products, dietary supplements, food, health supplements, and medicines, etc. The red ginseng health supplements are mostly consumed in the forms of ginseng powder, capsules, tablets, concentrated extracts, pills, granules, soft capsule beverages, candy, etc.



Ginseng extract in dietary supplements strengthens the resistance of the body to fight illness by boosting the immune system. The use of herbs as a substitute remedy to conservative therapy has been a matter of concern for the health professionals. It is highly beneficial for those individuals whose immune system is moderately compromised or selective resistant treatment is necessary to reduce the adverse events.



Based on Application, the market is segmented into Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverages, Dietary Supplements and Cosmetics & Personal Care. Based on Form, the market is segmented into Powder and Liquid. Based on countries, the market is segmented into U.S., Mexico, Canada, and Rest of North America.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Clariant AG, Orkla ASA, Sinochem Group Co., Ltd., RFI Ingredients, LLC, Shanti Natural Extracts, Hangzhou Skyherb Technologies Co., Ltd., S.A. Herbal Bioactives LLC, Changsha Huir Biological-Tech Co., Ltd., Baoji Herbest Bio-Tech Co., Ltd. and Liuyang Naturalin Bio-Tech Co., Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation

1.4.1 North America Ginseng Extracts Market, by Application

1.4.2 North America Ginseng Extracts Market, by Form

1.4.3 North America Ginseng Extracts Market, by Country

1.5 Methodology for the research



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Market composition and scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. North America Ginseng Extracts Market by Application

3.1 North America Pharmaceuticals Market by Country

3.2 North America Food & Beverages Market by Country

3.3 North America Dietary Supplements Market by Country

3.4 North America Cosmetics & Personal Care Market by Country



Chapter 4. North America Ginseng Extracts Market by Form

4.1 North America Powder Market by Country

4.2 North America Liquid Market by Country



Chapter 5. North America Ginseng Extracts Market by Country

5.1 US Ginseng Extracts Market

5.1.1 US Ginseng Extracts Market by Application

5.1.2 US Ginseng Extracts Market by Form

5.2 Canada Ginseng Extracts Market

5.2.1 Canada Ginseng Extracts Market by Application

5.2.2 Canada Ginseng Extracts Market by Form

5.3 Mexico Ginseng Extracts Market

5.3.1 Mexico Ginseng Extracts Market by Application

5.3.2 Mexico Ginseng Extracts Market by Form

5.4 Rest of North America Ginseng Extracts Market

5.4.1 Rest of North America Ginseng Extracts Market by Application

5.4.2 Rest of North America Ginseng Extracts Market by Form



Chapter 6. Company Profiles

6.1 Clariant AG

6.1.1 Company Overview

6.1.2 Financial Analysis

6.1.3 Research & Development Expense

6.1.4 Recent strategies and developments:

6.1.4.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

6.2 Orkla ASA

6.2.1 Company Overview

6.2.1 Financial Analysis

6.2.2 Segmental and Regional Analysis

6.2.3 Research & Development Expenses

6.3 Sinochem Group Co., Ltd.

6.3.1 Company Overview

6.3.2 Financial Analysis

6.3.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

6.4 RFI Ingredients, LLC

6.4.1 Company Overview

6.5 Shanti Natural Extracts

6.5.1 Company Overview

6.6 Hangzhou Skyherb Technologies Co., Ltd.

6.6.1 Company Overview

6.7 S.A. Herbal Bioactives LLC

6.7.1 Company Overview

6.8 Changsha Huir biological tech Co., Ltd.

6.8.1 Company Overview

6.9 Baoji Herbest Bio-Tech Co., Ltd.

6.9.1 Company Overview

6.10. Liuyang Naturalin Bio-Tech Co., Ltd.

6.10.1 Company Overview



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hcngzt