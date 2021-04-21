Insights on the Archery Equipment Global Market to 2026 - by Product, End-user, Distribution Channel and Region

Dublin, April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Archery Equipment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global archery equipment market reached a value of US$ 3.21 Billion in 2020. Archery equipment refers to various tools and gears used while doing archery. It primarily consists of bows, arrows, bracers, finger tabs, quivers, bow stands, stringers and targets. A bow is a long and flexible staff that is attached to a string at both ends and is used to align and pull the arrow. The arrow is a shaft with feather-type vanes at one notched end and is mounted against the bowstring. A bow stringer is used to string and unstring the bow and the finger tab is used for protecting the fingers while drawing the string. These tools are most commonly used in international competitions and tournaments.



The growing preference for archery as a recreational sport among the masses is one of the key factors creating a positive impact on the market. Furthermore, the increasing female participation in local tournaments and international competitive events is providing a boost to the market growth. The governments of both developed and emerging nations are also implementing various policies and programs to promote archery as a professional sport and increase public participation. Additionally, aggressive promotional activities by manufacturers, along with the development of online retail channels that provide hassle-free shopping experience while displaying a wide range of products to the consumers, are also contributing to the growth of the market. Other factors, including the increasing number of sports clubs and gaming zones, along with the availability of advanced training facilities for archers, are expected to drive the market further. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global archery equipment market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.



Key Market Segmentation:



The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global archery equipment market report, along with forecasts for growth at the global, regional and country level from 2021-2026. Our report has categorized the market based on region, product, end user and distribution channel.



Breakup by Product:

Bows and Bow Accessories

Arrows

Others

Breakup by End User:

Individual Consumer

Clubs and Gaming Zones

Sports Organizers

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Speciality and Sports Shops

Departmental and Discount Stores

Online Stores

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Bear Archery (Escalade Inc.), Crossman Corporation, Easton Archery, Gold Tip, Mathews Archery, New Archery Products, Precision Shooting Equipment, The Outdoor Group LLC and The Bohning Company.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global archery equipment market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global archery equipment market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?

What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global archery equipment market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Archery Equipment Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product

6.1 Bows and Bow Accessories

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Arrows

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Others

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by End User

7.1 Individual Consumer

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Clubs and Gaming Zones

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Sports Organizers

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

8.1 Speciality and Sports Shops

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Departmental and Discount Stores

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Online Stores

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Others

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region

9.1 North America

9.1.1 United States

9.1.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.1.2 Market Forecast

9.1.2 Canada

9.1.2.1 Market Trends

9.1.2.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Asia Pacific

9.2.1 China

9.2.1.1 Market Trends

9.2.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2.2 Japan

9.2.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2.2 Market Forecast

9.2.3 India

9.2.3.1 Market Trends

9.2.3.2 Market Forecast

9.2.4 South Korea

9.2.4.1 Market Trends

9.2.4.2 Market Forecast

9.2.5 Australia

9.2.5.1 Market Trends

9.2.5.2 Market Forecast

9.2.6 Indonesia

9.2.6.1 Market Trends

9.2.6.2 Market Forecast

9.2.7 Others

9.2.7.1 Market Trends

9.2.7.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.1.1 Market Trends

9.3.1.2 Market Forecast

9.3.2 France

9.3.2.1 Market Trends

9.3.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3.3 United Kingdom

9.3.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.3.2 Market Forecast

9.3.4 Italy

9.3.4.1 Market Trends

9.3.4.2 Market Forecast

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.5.1 Market Trends

9.3.5.2 Market Forecast

9.3.6 Russia

9.3.6.1 Market Trends

9.3.6.2 Market Forecast

9.3.7 Others

9.3.7.1 Market Trends

9.3.7.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Latin America

9.4.1 Brazil

9.4.1.1 Market Trends

9.4.1.2 Market Forecast

9.4.2 Mexico

9.4.2.1 Market Trends

9.4.2.2 Market Forecast

9.4.3 Others

9.4.3.1 Market Trends

9.4.3.2 Market Forecast

9.5 Middle East and Africa

9.5.1 Market Trends

9.5.2 Market Breakup by Country

9.5.3 Market Forecast



10 SWOT Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 Strengths

10.3 Weaknesses

10.4 Opportunities

10.5 Threats



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

12.4 Degree of Competition

12.5 Threat of New Entrants

12.6 Threat of Substitutes



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 Bear Archery (Escalade Inc.)

14.3.1.1 Company Overview

14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.2 Crossman Corporation

14.3.2.1 Company Overview

14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.3 Easton Archery

14.3.3.1 Company Overview

14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.4 Gold Tip

14.3.4.1 Company Overview

14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.5 Mathews Archery

14.3.5.1 Company Overview

14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.6 New Archery Products

14.3.6.1 Company Overview

14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.7 Precision Shooting Equipment

14.3.7.1 Company Overview

14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.8 The Outdoor Group LLC

14.3.8.1 Company Overview

14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.9 The Bohning Company

14.3.9.1 Company Overview

14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio



