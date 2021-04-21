ProntoForms demonstrates value in the energy sector with two global enterprise customers

OTTAWA, April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProntoForms Corporation (TSXV: PFM), the global leader in field-focused low-code application platforms for enterprise, highlighted today two multi-billion-dollar energy organizations that use ProntoForms’ platform to drive business value. The customers experience clear quantifiable benefits in asset installation, maintenance, service, and compliance reporting.



Scaling solutions and collaborating in the field

A global oil and gas enterprise expanded their ProntoForms deployment for a three-year agreement with 400 subscriptions. The original deployment of ProntoForms improved their safety compliance workflows but has since scaled. The organization now uses ProntoForms across multiple use cases, including inspections, hazardous material identification, spills and incidents, tank and vehicle inspections, and EHS compliance.

The recent expansion was in direct response to ProntoForms’ new features: ProntoForms Teamwork and Work Instructions. The oil and gas organization wanted to increase collaboration in the field and to standardize the execution of work procedures—regardless of which technician performed the work. The ProntoForms Teamwork feature allows technicians to collaborate by passing an incomplete job task to other technicians. Collaboration is further made possible by the Intelex, Citrix ShareFile, and Microsoft SharePoint integrations that pass any data collected in the field with ProntoForms across the respective systems of execution and record.

Adhering to strict EHS standards and removing paper

A new global energy enterprise customer deployed to over 100 technicians to remove paper from the field and to reduce risks in data collection during propane inspections. Their technicians can now perform more efficient inspections and make informed decisions on-site.

Since strict EHS standards must be adhered to during propane tank inspections, digital features including ProntoForms’ camera-to-text data capture and geo-stamped photos increase service accuracy. Ultimately, ProntoForms’ data collection capabilities help the organization reduce risk and liability by providing visibility into the physical integrity of propane tanks and to ensure uninterrupted operations for customers.

“These two organizations are great examples of our ongoing momentum in the energy sector where asset uptime, site and operational continuity, and environmental and safety compliance are business-critical. For energy companies, the ability to rapidly iterate and deploy apps to meet evolving operations and EHS requirements provides a new-found business agility. ProntoForms’ platform has proven time and time again to be easy to scale and integrate across multiple business processes while significantly increasing enablement of the field worker. Both of these highlighted customers clearly demonstrate our value proposition to the energy industry,” said Alvaro Pombo, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of ProntoForms.

About ProntoForms Corporation

ProntoForms is the global leader in field-focused low-code application platforms for enterprise. The Company's solution is used to create apps and forms to collect and analyze field data with smartphones and tablets – either as a standalone solution or as a mobile front-end to enterprise systems of record.

The Company’s 100,000+ subscribers harness the intuitive, secure, and scalable solution to increase productivity, improve quality of service, and mitigate risks. The Company is based in Ottawa, Canada, and trades on the TSXV under the symbol PFM. ProntoForms is the registered trademark of ProntoForms Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of ProntoForms Corporation.

