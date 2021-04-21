FuelPositive Announces Final Approval of Intellectual Property Acquisition

TORONTO, April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FuelPositive Corporation (“FuelPositive” or the “Company”) (TSX.V: NHHH) (OTCMKTS: ZNNMF) is pleased to announce that the TSX Venture Exchange has approved the intellectual property purchase agreement between the Company and Dr. Ibrahim Dincer and his team, initially announced on both March 9 and March 29, 2021.



This milestone acquisition of a first-of-its-kind technology to produce ammonia (NH 3 ) – a carbon-free fuel – in a zero-emission manner, by utilizing only water, air and electricity, positions FuelPositive to take a leadership position in the continued design and creation of the Hydrogen Economy.

“Until now, the production of ammonia has been one of the most carbon intense manufacturing processes on the planet, and given the amount of ammonia that is used on an annual basis in a variety of applications, ammonia is a serious negative contributor to greenhouse gases and global warming,” said Ian Clifford, CEO of FuelPositive. “This development in sustainable ammonia, and the creation of carbon-free NH 3 that is far more efficient than current manufacturing systems, could pave the way for the broad acceptance of ammonia as a fossil fuel replacement.”

In addition to the core FuelPositive team, with decades of experience in the marketing and engineering of technology-based solutions, the Company welcomes Dr. Dincer, a preeminent scientist in the NH3 and Hydrogen space, and a core group of top scientists, as Strategic Advisors to FuelPositive. This exclusive relationship will ensure that the Company is continually focused on the most relevant, timely and current thinking in state-of-the-art ammonia and hydrogen-related technologies.

“The completion of the agreement for our intellectual property marks a very exciting day for the future of carbon-free fuels and the Hydrogen Economy,” said Dr. Ibrahim Dincer. “My team and I look forward to continuing to collaborate and provide scientific guidance to the FuelPositive team as they commercialize the carbon-free NH 3 system and associated technologies. The future is bright for the consequential positive change in reducing global CO 2 emissions.”

Highlights of the expertise of the team include hydrogen and ammonia specialists; engineers and technical experts in the fields of clean energy, carbon capture, chemical fertilizers and integrated energy systems; renewable resource specialists with expertise across multiple clean energy technologies including solar, wind, geothermal, biomass, ocean thermal and hydropower.

The Company anticipates a vast number of applications that this clean NH 3 technology can replace directly, with minimal to no adaptation, including in agriculture, transportation and grid-storage. In the immediate term, FuelPositive is targeting the technology to be used within the well established and NH3- familiar agriculture industry, entering the market with a clean and sustainable solution that will reduce CO 2 emissions profoundly, and virtually overnight.

The FuelPositive system, in its current state of development, utilizes approximately 30 percent less energy than any existing ammonia production technology currently on the market (plus significant Carbon Credit value), resulting in what will be a significant savings on the energy required to produce a litre of liquid ammonia. In addition, the system can be utilized as grid storage wherever renewables are situated.

In consideration for the acquisition of all rights to the technology, the Company has agreed to issue 50,000,000 common shares to Dr. Dincer and his team, of which 35,000,000 were issued upon completion of the acquisition and the balance will be issued after 12 months. All common shares issuable in connection with the acquisition are subject to a four-month-and-one-day statutory hold period from the date of issuance.

About FuelPositive

FuelPositive is committed to providing commercially viable and sustainable energy solutions across a broad spectrum of industries and applications.

