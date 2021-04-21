French English

Pixium Vision receives HealthTech Award

for Prima System at the MedTech Forum

Paris, France, April 21, 2021 – 18.00 CET– Pixium Vision SA (Euronext Growth Paris - FR0011950641), a bioelectronics company that develops innovative bionic vision systems to enable patients who have lost their sight to live more independent lives, announces it has received the HealthTech Award 2020 in the category Best Product/Deal for its bionic vision Prima System.

The award, presented at the MedTech Forum 2021, recognizes the most promising game changers developing emerging technologies for healthcare in Europe, and is organized by the NOBEL Project and hosted by the MedTech Forum.

“We are tremendously proud to receive this HealthTech Award 2020 for the groundbreaking work being carried out with the Prima System,” said Lloyd Diamond, Chief Executive Officer of Pixium Vision. “The Prima System has demonstrated its potential to make a significant improvement to the quality of life of patients with dry AMD and this award recognizes its capacity to improve vision. I would like to thank the entire Pixium Vision team and our collaborators for their dedication in developing the Prima System and progressing it through clinical trials and towards patients in desperate need of treatment.”

The Prima System, a photovoltaic substitute of photoreceptors providing simultaneous use of the central prosthetic and peripheral natural vision in atrophic dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD), is being studied in the pivotal PRIMAvera trial. The study was initiated in Q4 2020 and aims to confirm the safety and the benefits provided by the Prima System and is the last clinical step before seeking market approval in Europe.

Positive data from a French feasibility study have shown that patients with dry AMD had a significant improvement in vision when using the Prima System. This study has also demonstrated that patients could simultaneously use prosthetic central vision generated with the Prima System and their remaining peripheral vision, an important step forward in treatment for dry AMD.

About Pixium Vision

Pixium Vision is creating a world of bionic vision for those who have lost their sight, enabling them to regain visual perception and greater autonomy. Pixium Vision’s bionic vision systems are associated with a surgical intervention and a rehabilitation period. Prima System sub-retinal miniature photovoltaic wireless implant is in clinical testing for patients who have lost their sight due to outer retinal degeneration, initially for atrophic dry age-related macular degeneration (dry AMD). Pixium Vision collaborates closely with academic and research partners, including some of the most prestigious vision research institutions in the world, such as: Stanford University in California, Institut de la Vision in Paris, Moorfields Eye Hospital in London, Institute of Ocular Microsurgery (IMO) in Barcelona, University hospital in Bonn, and UPMC in Pittsburgh, PA. The company is EN ISO 13485 certified and qualifies as “Entreprise Innovante” by Bpifrance.

