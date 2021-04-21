Global Optical Preclinical Imaging Market (2020 to 2025) - by Product, Applications, End-user and Geography

Dublin, April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Optical Preclinical Imaging Market (2020-2025) by Product, Apllications, End user, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Optical Preclinical Imaging Market is estimated to be USD 894.5 Mn in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 1225 Mn by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.5%.



Market Dynamics

The market is driven by increasing use of preclinical imaging in various sectors, growing number of CROs and Pharma companies and increasing Demand for Non-invasive Imaging Techniques.

Strict Regulations Governing Preclinical Research and Significant Installation and Operational Costs Associated With Preclinical Imaging Modalities are hindering the market growth.

There are huge opportunities created due to technological Advancements in the Field of Molecular Imaging and growing Number of Public-Private Initiatives and Funding to Support Preclinical Researches.

Market Segmentation



The Global Optical Preclinical Imaging Market is segmented further based on Product, Apllications, End user and Geography.



By Product, the market is classified into Medical Devices, CT Imaging, MRI Imaging, PET/SPECT Imaging, Multi-modal Imaging, Optical Imaging, Ultrasound Imaging, Photo Acoustic (PAT) Imaging, Reagents and Services.



By Application, the market is classified into Oncology, Neurology, Cardiology, Inflammation and Infectious diseases.



By End User, the market is classified amongst Hospitals & Healthcare Providers. Patients, Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology Companies and Research Institutes.



By Geography, North America is projected to lead the market.



Recent Developments

1. In 2019, Kawasaki Medical University, the research center for state of the art medical science and services in Yokahama, acquired an ultra-high resolution E class system for preclinical imaging and installed the first system in Japan.



Company Profiles



Some of the companies covered in this report are Agfa-Gevaert N.V., Agilent Technologies, Aspect Imaging Ltd, Bioptigen, Inc., Bioscan, Bruker Corporation, Bruker Corporation, Canon Inc, Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Heidelberg Engineering, Inc., Hitachi Medical, Jude Medical, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Li-Cor Biosciences, etc.



Competitive Quadrant



The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



