Insights on the Portable Compressor Nebulizer Global Market to 2025 - Competitive Analysis and the Impact of COVID-19

Dublin, April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Portable Compressor Nebulizer Market (2020-2025) by Type, Application, Distribution Channel Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Portable Compressor Nebulizer Market is estimated to be USD 317.25 Mn in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 476.16 Mn by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.46%.
Market Dynamics
The market is driven by rising incidences of chronic respiratory diseases, use of nebulizer in the immediate application of medicine to airways, ideal for asthma and COPD medicines, etc.
The market growth is hindered by potential health effect if not used under the administration
Furthermore, increasing demand for home healthcare devices and rising geriatric population are creating opportunities in the market.
Market Segmentation
The Global Portable Compressor Nebulizer Market is segmented further based on Type, Application, End User and Geography.
By Type, the market is classified Mesh Nebulizer, Pneumatic Nebulizer and Ultrasonic Nebulizer.
By Application, the market is classified as Home Use and Hospital Use.
By Distribution Channel, the market is classified as Offline and Online.
By Geography, North America is projected to lead the market.
Recent Developments
1. In Nov 2018, Koninklijke Philips launched InnoSpire Go portable nebulizer in the U.S. The product is the smallest and lightest portable handheld nebulizer.
2. In October 2018, Pari Pharma gets approval for its e-FLOW technology device LAMIRA, which is the only nebulizer system to deliver amikacin liposome inhalation suspension (ARIKAYCE). Moreover, ARIKAYCE is used for the treatment of mycobacterium avium complex lung disease in adult patients.
Company Profiles
Some of the companies covered in this report are AMG Medical, Becton, Besco Medical, Briggs Medical Service Company, Ca-Mi SRL, DeVilbiss Healthcare International, Dickinson and Company, Feellife Health Inc., Flexicare, Flyp Nebulizers, Graham-Field, Invacare, etc.
Competitive Quadrant
The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Why buy this report?
- The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Portable Compressor Nebulizer Market . The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.
- The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.
- The report includes in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 force model and the Ansoff Matrix. The impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.
- The report also contains the competitive analysis using the Competitive Quadrant, the analyst's proprietary competitive positioning tool.
Report Highlights:
- A complete analysis of the market, including parent industry
- Important market dynamics and trends
- Market segmentation
- Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume
- Market shares and strategies of key players
- Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market
Key Topics Covered:
1 Report Description
1.1 Study Objectives
1.2 Market Definition
1.3 Currency
1.4 Years Considered
1.5 Language
1.6 Key Shareholders
2 Research Methodology
2.1 Research Process
2.2 Data Collection and Validation
2.2.1 Secondary Research
2.2.2 Primary Research
2.3 Market Size Estimation
2.4 Assumptions of the Study
2.5 Limitations of the Study
3 Executive Summary
4 Market Overview
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Market Dynamics
4.2.1 Drivers
4.2.1.1 Rising incidences of chronic respiratory diseases
4.2.1.2 Allow the immediate application of medicine to airways, ideal for asthma and COPD medicines
4.2.1.3 Small, light-weight, and easily portable in a purse, pocket or suitcase
4.2.2 Restraints
4.2.2.1 Potential health effect if not used under the administration
4.2.3 Opportunities
4.2.3.1 Increasing demand for home healthcare devices
4.2.3.2 Rising geriatric population base
4.2.4 Challenges
4.2.4.1 Drug loss during drug delivery
4.3 Trends
5 Market Analysis
5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.2 Impact of COVID-19
5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis
6 Global Portable Compressor Nebulizer Market, By Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Mesh Nebulizer
6.3 Pneumatic Nebulizer
6.4 Ultrasonic Nebulizer
7 Global Portable Compressor Nebulizer Market, By Application
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Home Use
7.3 Hospital Use
8 Global Portable Compressor Nebulizer Market, By Distribution Channel
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Offline
8.3 Online
9 Global Portable Compressor Nebulizer Market, By Geography
9.1 Introduction
9.2 North America
9.2.1 US
9.2.2 Canada
9.2.3 Mexico
9.3 South America
9.3.1 Brazil
9.3.2 Argentina
9.4 Europe
9.4.1 UK
9.4.2 France
9.4.3 Germany
9.4.4 Italy
9.4.5 Spain
9.4.6 Rest of Europe
9.5 Asia-Pacific
9.5.1 China
9.5.2 Japan
9.5.3 India
9.5.4 Indonesia
9.5.5 Malaysia
9.5.6 South Korea
9.5.7 Australia
9.5.8 Russia
9.5.9 Rest of APAC
9.6 Rest of the World
9.6.1 Qatar
9.6.2 Saudi Arabia
9.6.3 South Africa
9.6.4 United Arab Emirates
9.6.5 Latin America
10 Competitive Landscape
10.1 Competitive Quadrant
10.2 Market Share Analysis
10.3 Competitive Scenario
10.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions
10.3.2 Agreement, Collaborations, & Partnerships
10.3.3 New Product Launches & Enhancements
10.3.4 Investments & Funding
11 Company Profiles
11.1 AMG Medical
11.2 Becton
11.3 Besco Medical
11.4 Briggs Medical Service Company
11.5 Ca-Mi SRL
11.6 DeVilbiss Healthcare International
11.7 Dickinson and Company
11.8 Feellife Health Inc.
11.9 Flexicare
11.10 Flyp Nebulizers
11.11 Graham-Field
11.12 Invacare
11.13 Invacare
11.14 JK Medical Systems
11.15 Koninklijke Philips N.V.
11.16 MABIS Healthcare
11.17 Medline Industries
11.18 Medquip
11.19 OMRON Healthcare
11.20 PARI Respiratory Equipment Inc.
11.21 Philips Respironics
11.22 PulmoMED
11.23 Timesco Healthcare
12 Appendix
12.1 Questionnaire
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xr2v90