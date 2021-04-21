Global Hepatitis B Virus Infection Drug Forecast and Market Report 2021-2029: Antisense Nucleotides are Expected to Gain a Market Share of 14.7% and Sales of $761 Million

Dublin, April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hepatitis B Virus Infection - Global Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global disease burden is high in the nine major markets (9MM: US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Japan, Brazil, and China); it is especially high in China.

For most patients, CHB is a lifelong disease that cannot be cured, with only a very small number of patients entering remission each year. Patients with CHB have a 20% risk of developing life-threatening liver disease, such as cirrhosis and hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) as a result of their condition. Guidelines by the American Association of the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD) and the European Association for the Study of Liver (EASL) have recommended CHB to be treated with nucleotide analogs (NA).



Gilead Sciences and Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS) are the major players within the CHB market with their nucleotide analogs Viread (TDF, Gilead), Vemlidy (TAF, Gilead) and Baraclude (entecavir, BMS).

However, generic versions of TDF and entecavir dominate the 9MM. The CHB treatment pipeline is predominantly in early stages. Gilead's TLR-8 agonist selgantolimod, J&J's capsid assembly modulator JNJ-6379, and antisense nucleotide JNJ-3898 could significantly impact the CHB market across the 9MM. Also Replicor, Assembly Biosciences, and Ionis Pharmaceuticals are developing CHB therapies. A major unmet for CHB treatment remains the potential to achieve functional cure.



During the 10-year forecast period, there are six major pipeline products that are on track to launch, driving a forecast growth in the 9MM from $3.8B in 2019 to $5.2B in 2029, which represents a CAGR of 3.1%.

To combat the unmet need of a functional cure, companies such as Gilead, J&J, Replicor, Ionis, and Assembly Biosciences are developing pipeline products with novel mechanism of action, with the potential of being used as a combination therapy either with current nucleotide analogs or with emerging products.

The pipeline products are expected to launch in the second half of the forecast period in 2029. Antisense nucleotides are expected to gain a market share of 14.7% and sales of $761M in the 9MM by 2029. However, capsid assembly modulators from J&J and a toll-like receptor 8 agonist from Gilead are expected to compete with antisense nucleotides for market shares in the 9MM by the end of the forecast period.

