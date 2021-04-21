Descartes Releases Sourcing Risk Analysis of Critical Supply Chains in Biden Executive Order

ATLANTA, April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Descartes Systems Group (Nasdaq:DSGX) (TSX:DSG), the global leader in uniting logistics-intensive businesses in commerce, announced it has used the Descartes Datamyne™ global trade intelligence solution to assess sourcing risks for the critical supply chains identified in the Biden Administration’s February 24, 2021 Executive Order on America’s Supply Chains, including semiconductors, large capacity batteries, pharmaceuticals and strategic minerals and materials.



“The pandemic has highlighted the economic risks associated with highly concentrated supply chains and trade flow disruptions,” said Chris Jones, Executive Vice President at Descartes. “While the Biden Executive Order points to a number of critical supply chains with sourcing challenges like semiconductors and large capacity batteries, this directive is a wakeup call for all U.S. manufacturers to assess the sourcing risks inherent in their current supply chains and develop alternative sourcing strategies for greater resiliency.”

Using Descartes Datamyne trade research, Descartes’ U.S. Supply Chain Vulnerability Analysis report evaluates the flow of goods in these critical supply chains to provide greater context to assess vulnerabilities and identify sourcing alternatives. For each of the four key industries, Descartes provides a supply chain vulnerability score based on the current situation, examines existing weak points, and offers potential remedies in terms of identification of alternative sources of supply to minimize the risk of further supply disruptions.

Sourcing has become more complex with changing duties and increasing governmental focus on trading partner risks. Descartes’ global trade intelligence solution suite helps to mitigate supply chain risk by identifying alternative sources from trade across the globe, analyzing tariffs and quota that impact landed costs and vetting trading partners to help ensure they are not on government sanctioned party lists.

