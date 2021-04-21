Global Platform as a Service Market (2020 to 2026) - Rapid Development of Mobile App Ecosystems Present Opportunities

Dublin, April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Platform as a Service (PaaS) Market by Type (APaaS, IPaaS, DBPaaS), Deployment (Public and Private), Organization Size (Large Enterprises and SMEs), Vertical (Consumer Goods and Retail, BFSI, Manufacturing), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global PaaS market size is estimated to grow from USD 56.2 billion in 2020 to USD 164.3 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19.6% during the forecast period.

Key factors that are expected to drive the growth of the market are the increasing need to reduce time to market and cost of application development and focus on streamlining application management. However, cloud washing hindering the growth of PaaS, and security concerns related to the adoption of public cloud are expected to limit the market growth. Apart from drivers and restraints, there are a few lucrative opportunities for PaaS providers in the market. The rapid development of the mobile app ecosystem and the emergence of video communication PaaS are some of the opportunities for vendors in the PaaS market. These opportunities are expected to present new market growth prospects for PaaS vendors.

The other PaaS type is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

Other PaaS types include Business Analytics (baPaaS) and API management PaaS (APImPaaS). baPaaS offers analytical capabilities and tools as a service for visualization data discovery and predictive modeling. BI and analytics are data management solutions that are implemented in organizations to collect historical and present data, while using statistics and software to analyze raw information and deliver insights for making better future decisions. BI is the process of collecting, storing, and analyzing data from business operations. It further provides comprehensive business metrics, in near-real-time, to support better decision-making. The BI software offers several benefits, including powerful reporting and data analytics capabilities. BI's data visualization mechanisms, such as real-time dashboards, helps generate readable reports that contain relevant and actionable data.

BFSI industry vertical to hold the highest market share in 2020

BFSI institutions are facing challenges due to the changing business environment. The advent of advanced technologies is expected to play a crucial role in the growth of the BFSI vertical. Digital technologies have enabled banking customers to access real-time banking and financial information services on any device. Financial crisis, changing customer behavior, increased risk awareness, focus on cost reduction, and the entry of new financial players are some of the factors behind the changing landscape in the BFSI vertical. The BFSI vertical is adopting digitalization initiatives at a rapid pace to meet the rising customer expectations and sustain the highly competitive market. Cloud-based applications help vendors efficiently meet IT needs, while saving CAPEX and OPEX.

APAC to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The PaaS market in APAC is driven by the increased use of smartphones and various mobile applications. One of the major reasons for the increase in smartphone penetration in APAC is the growing demand for low-cost smartphones (<USD 200). Thus, the rising use of smartphones is supporting the development of new applications. To develop these applications easily and at high speed, application development companies are using PaaS solutions and services as they provide data agility, enterprise cloud services, support for any device, declarative app-building tools, flexibility, and scalability.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Paas Market

4.2 North America: Paas Market, by Vertical and Country

4.3 Asia-Pacific: Paas Market, by Component and Country

5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Need to Reduce Time and Cost of Application Development

5.2.1.2 Focus on Streamlining Am

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Cloud Washing Hinders the Paas Market Growth

5.2.2.2 Security Concerns Related to Public Cloud

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Rapid Development of Mobile App Ecosystem

5.2.3.2 Emergence of Video Communication Paas

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Vendor Lock-In Issues

5.3 Patent Analysis

5.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.4.2 Threat of Substitutes

5.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.4.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5.5 Regulatory Landscape

5.5.1 General Data Protection Regulation

5.5.2 Payment Card Industry-Data Security Standard

5.5.3 Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act

5.5.4 Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act

5.5.5 Sarbanes-Oxley Act

5.5.6 Soc2

5.6 Industry Trends

5.6.1 Case Study Analysis

5.6.1.1 Use Case 1: Consumer Goods and Retail

5.6.1.2 Use Case 2: Media and Entertainment

5.6.1.3 Use Case 3: Bfsi

5.6.1.4 Use Case 4: Information Technology

5.6.1.5 Use Case 5: Healthcare

5.7 Pricing Analysis

5.8 Value Chain Analysis

5.9 Technology Analysis

5.9.1 Blockchain

5.9.2 Machine Learning

5.9.3 Internet of Things

5.9.4 Augmented Reality

5.9.5 Artificial Intelligence

5.10 Platform as a Service Market: COVID-19 Impact

5.10.1 COVID-19 Impact on Paas Market: Assumptions

5.10.2 Drivers and Opportunities

5.10.3 Restraints and Challenges

6 Paas Market, by Type

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1 Type: Platform as a Service Market Drivers

6.1.2 Type: COVID-19 Impact

6.2 Application Platform as a Service

6.3 Infrastructure Platform as a Service

6.4 Database Platform as a Service

6.5 Others

7 Platform as a Service Market, by Deployment

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Deployment: Paas Market Drivers

7.1.2 Deployment: COVID-19 Impact

7.2 Public

7.3 Private

8 Platform as a Service Market, by Organization Size

8.1 Introduction

8.1.1 Organization Size: Paas Market Drivers

8.1.2 Organization Size: COVID-19 Impact

8.2 Large Enterprises

8.3 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

9 Platform as a Service Market, by Vertical

9.1 Introduction

9.1.1 Vertical: Paas Market Drivers

9.1.2 Vertical: COVID-19 Impact

9.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

9.3 Consumer Goods and Retail

9.4 Information Technology and Information Technology-Enabled Services

9.5 Telecommunications

9.6 Manufacturing

9.7 Healthcare and Life Sciences

9.8 Energy and Utility

9.9 Other Verticals

10 Platform as a Service Market, by Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 North America: Paas Market Drivers

10.2.2 North America: COVID-19 Impact

10.2.3 North America: Regulatory Landscape

10.2.4 United States

10.2.5 Canada

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Europe: Platform as a Service Market Drivers

10.3.2 Europe: COVID-19 Impact

10.3.3 Europe: Regulatory Landscape

10.3.4 United Kingdom

10.3.5 Germany

10.3.6 France

10.3.7 Rest of Western Europe

10.3.8 Central and Eastern Europe

10.4 Asia-Pacific

10.4.1 Asia-Pacific: Paas Market Drivers

10.4.2 Asia-Pacific: COVID-19 Impact

10.4.3 Asia-Pacific: Regulatory Landscape

10.4.4 China

10.4.5 Japan

10.4.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

10.5 Middle East and Africa

10.5.1 Middle East and Africa: Platform as a Service Market Drivers

10.5.2 Middle East and Africa: COVID-19 Impact

10.5.3 Middle East and Africa: Regulatory Landscape

10.5.4 Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

10.5.5 Rest of Middle East and Africa

10.6 Latin America

10.6.1 Latin America: Paas Market Drivers

10.6.2 Latin America: COVID-19 Impact

10.6.3 Latin America: Regulatory Landscape

10.6.4 Brazil

10.6.5 Mexico

10.6.6 Rest of Latin America

11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Market Evaluation Framework

11.2 Market Ranking

11.3 Market Share Analysis

11.4 Historical Revenue Analysis of Leading Players

11.5 Key Market Developments

11.5.1 New Product Launches

11.5.2 Deals

11.5.3 Others

11.6 Company Evaluation Matrix

11.6.1 Star

11.6.2 Emerging Leaders

11.6.3 Pervasive

11.6.4 Participants

11.7 Startup/SME Evaluation Matrix, 2020

11.7.1 Responsive Companies

11.7.2 Progressive Companies

11.7.3 Dynamic Companies

11.7.4 Starting Blocks

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Aws

12.2.1 Business Overview

12.2.2 Products Offered

12.2.3 Recent Developments

12.2.4 Aws: COVID-19 Developments

12.2.5 Analyst's View

12.2.5.1 Key Strengths

12.2.5.2 Strategic Choices Made

12.2.5.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats

12.3 Microsoft

12.3.1 Business Overview

12.3.2 Platforms Offered

12.3.3 Recent Developments

12.3.4 Microsoft: COVID-19 Developments

12.3.5 Analyst's View

12.3.5.1 Key Strengths

12.3.5.2 Strategic Choices Made

12.3.5.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats

12.4 Alibaba Cloud

12.4.1 Business Overview

12.4.2 Services Offered

12.4.3 Recent Developments

12.4.4 Alibaba Cloud: COVID-19 Developments

12.4.5 Analyst's View

12.4.5.1 Key Strengths

12.4.5.2 Strategic Choices Made

12.4.5.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats

12.5 IBM

12.5.1 Business Overview

12.5.2 Products Offered

12.5.3 Recent Developments

12.5.4 IBM: COVID-19 Developments

12.5.5 Analyst's View

12.5.5.1 Key Strengths

12.5.5.2 Strategic Choices Made

12.5.5.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats

12.6 Salesforce

12.6.1 Business Overview

12.6.2 Services Offered

12.6.3 Recent Developments

12.6.4 Salesforce: COVID-19 Developments

12.6.5 Analyst's View

12.6.5.1 Key Strengths

12.6.5.2 Strategic Choices Made

12.6.5.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats

12.7 Google

12.7.1 Business Overview

12.7.2 Products Offered

12.7.3 Recent Developments

12.7.4 Google: COVID-19 Developments

12.7.5 Analyst's View

12.7.5.1 Key Strengths

12.7.5.2 Strategic Choices Made

12.7.5.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats

12.8 Oracle

12.8.1 Business Overview

12.8.2 Products Offered

12.8.3 Recent Developments

12.9 SAP

12.9.1 Business Overview

12.9.2 Services Offered

12.9.3 Recent Developments

12.10 Mendix

12.10.1 Business Overview

12.10.2 Services Offered

12.10.3 Recent Developments

12.11 Zoho Corporation

12.11.1 Business Overview

12.11.2 Products Offered

12.11.3 Recent Developments

12.12 Engine Yard

12.12.1 Business Overview

12.12.2 Products Offered

12.13 Apprenda

12.14 Vmware

12.15 Servicenow

12.16 Plesk

12.17 Render

12.18 Circleci

12.19 Tray.Io

12.20 Cloud 66

12.21 Appharbor

12.22 Jelastic

12.23 Platform.sh

12.24 Scalingo

12.25 Pythonanywhere

13 Adjacent and Related Markets

13.1 Introduction

13.1.1 Related Markets

13.1.2 Limitations

13.2 Cloud Computing Market

13.2.1 Market Overview

13.2.2 Market Size and Forecast by Service Model

13.2.3 Geographic Analysis

14 Appendix

14.1 Discussion Guide

14.2 Knowledge Store: Subscription Portal

14.3 Available Customizations

14.4 Related Reports

14.5 Author Details

