New Minimizer facility in Owatonna up and running

OWATONNA, Minn., April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minimizer is nearing the end of a long road, and 18 months after breaking ground in Owatonna, the High Bar Brands company is operational and just about fully moved into its new facility.

“The entire team effort involved with making this a success is impressive and could not have happened without the commitment from everyone in all departments,” High Bar Brands Vice President of Operations Jim Richards said.

Two molding machines and one robot are all that remain at the company’s old facility in Blooming Prairie. Richards says those last few pieces should be in place in Owatonna by mid-May.

“I think the most impressive thing about the whole move is that we set sales and shipping records throughout the course of it,” Richards said. “That’s amazing, and it’s a testament to the team we have in place, from sales, to operations, to administration, to customer service.”

The new facility brings Minimizer under one roof. Previously, the Tested & Tortured™ brand was spread across three campuses in Blooming Prairie.

“Having everyone in one facility really benefits efficiency of product flow,” Richards said. “This new set-up drastically reduces the time and space that product travels from raw material to order shipped.”

Richards also believes the move will considerably improve company communication.

“Communication flow in all areas – from daily work distribution to company vision communication – is significantly impacted in a positive way,” Richards said. “Employees now have better access to their supervisor, HR, and other departments.”

To see the latest updates on Minimizer’s new facility, follow their social media channels on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

About High Bar Brands

High Bar Brands, LLC, is the preferred solutions provider to the commercial vehicle industry with our family of iconic brands. Driven by innovation and an entrepreneurial spirit, we strive for total customer satisfaction through our passionate team and superior products.

Our company was born from the partnership between two solution-based brands – Minimizer and Premier Manufacturing. These iconic suppliers have proven processes and a customer-centric approach that has forged a special connection with drivers, fleet owners and maintenance managers across North America. Their feedback is crucial to R&D and has helped our team design and develop numerous patented technologies.

High Bar Brands is renowned for our go-to-market strategies that are catapulted by an incredibly strong distribution network. We pride ourselves on being able to deliver our message of quality and service throughout our distribution network all the way to the end-user.

Employees are afforded best-in-class operations equipment, creating a powerful production facility and efficient office environment.

High Bar Brands is proud to be a member of the toughest industry. Driven by customer needs, their success is what drives our business.

Attachments