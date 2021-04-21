Sealy Purchases Off-Market Class A Warehouse in Kansas City

Dallas, TX, April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sealy & Company, a fully-integrated commercial real estate investment and operating company and recognized leader in the industrial real estate market, announces the acquisition of a distribution warehouse totaling 210,504 SF in Kansas City, Missouri. The off-market transaction was made for an undisclosed amount.

Marking the second transaction for the company in one week, the acquisition of Lone Elm Commerce Center brings Sealy & Company’s holdings in the Kansas City market to over 1.3 million square feet. Rounding out the firm’s top markets by volume at number five, this top-tier market is attractive for numerous reasons including its centralized location, significant highway and railway infrastructure, and affordable cost of labor.

The newly acquired Class A distribution center features specifications targeting the under-served user pool in need of space within 50,000 – 100,000 square feet. With the opportunity and flexibility to demise the large warehouse into multiple spaces, Sealy may better serve a variety of potential users to accompany its existing tenants within the property.

Situated on twelve acres, the modern building features expansive parking, loading docks, vast paved outdoor storage, and a high-efficiency rooftop. These amenities, along with the aesthetically enhanced office storefront and surrounding windows, attracted Sealy to this contemporary asset.

“The Johnson Country submarket in which this property is located is known for its high-quality concentration of newer industrial inventory along the I-35 corridor, and this property is no exception. This property was built in 2018, and its modern specifications are ideal for current and new tenants. This is a great addition to our portfolio,” says Jason Gandy, Managing Director of Investment Services for Sealy & Company.

Sealy & Company purchased the property from Heise-Meyer, LLC with the help of brokers Mark Long and John Hassler of Newmark.

About Sealy & Company

Sealy & Company, a fully-integrated commercial real estate investment and operating company, is a recognized leader in acquiring, developing, and redeveloping regional distribution warehouses, industrial/flex, and other commercial properties. Sealy provides a full-service platform for high-net-worth individuals and institutional investors through our development, management, and brokerage divisions. Sealy & Company has an exceptional team of over 100 employees, located in five offices, with corporate offices in Dallas, TX and Shreveport, ­LA.

